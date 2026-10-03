Chiefs Add Super Bowl Champion to Roster Ahead of Raiders Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas for a divisional showdown against the Raiders in Week 4.

Just one day ahead of the pivotal AFC West matchup, the Chiefs are elevating a two-time Super Bowl champion to their active 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Kansas City Chiefs Add LB Cole Christiansen to Active Roster for Week 4 vs. Raiders

For the third time this season, the Chiefs are calling up linebacker Cole Christiansen from the practice squad to join the 53-man roster.

Players can only be elevated from the practice squad three times in a single season, which means this is the final time the Chiefs can make this move with Christiansen. If they want to bring him back to the roster beyond this game, they will have to sign him to active roster contract. However, that does not apply to being elevated for postseason games.

Linebacker Cooper McDonald could return in Week 6, which would likely eliminate the need for Christiansen to be on the active roster. Christiansen has posted two tackles on the season. All 28 snaps he has played this season have been on special teams. Christiansen has been with Kansas City since signing with them back in 2022, winning two Super Bowls with the franchise.

Examining the Chiefs’ Practice Squad

Most of Kansas City’s practice squad is made up of players who have three or less years of NFL experience. Arguably the most intriguing among those guys is wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. He impressed during offseason OTAs, and recorded seven catches for 85 yards in three preseason games.

The Chiefs also have two veterans on their practice squad with impressive NFL track records in defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerback Kader Kohou. Ogbah is a 10-year veteran who won a Super Bowl Kansas City during the 2019 season. He has posted 332 total tackles and 48 sacks throughout his career. If the Chiefs’ pass rush doesn’t improve, he could be called up to provide a spark.

Kohou is a slot cornerback who spent the first four years of his career with the Miami Dolphins. In 47 career games he has recorded 180 total tackles, 28 passes defended, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Kansas City has a lot of good, young talent at the cornerback position, so it may be tough for Kohou to get to the active roster barring injuries.