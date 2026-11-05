Chiefs-Jets Injury Report: Mansoor Delane, Garrett Wilson Get Concerning Updates

The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets are preparing for a Week 9 showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

Both teams are riding losing streaks. The Chiefs are coming off back-to-back road losses, and the Jets have dropped each of their last three games. Each are dealing with some key injuries that could impact their matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs Thursday Week 9 Injury Report

Here is the Chiefs’ full injury report that was released after Thursday’s practice:

DT Peter Woods: DNP (Neck)

DT Omarr Norman-Lot: LP (Knee)

CB Mansoor Delane: LP (Shoulder)

QB Patrick Mahomes: FP (Knee)

TE Travis Kelce: FP (Ankle)

WR Rashee Rice: FP (Hamstring/Knee)

WR Nikko Remigio: FP (Hip)

LB Nick Bolton: FP (Neck)

LB Drue Tranquill: FP (Pectoral)

*DNP=Did Not Practice | LP=Limited Practice | FP=Full Practice

Woods did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day, putting his status for Sunday in major jeopardy. He injured his neck early during last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos and did not return to the game.

Delane was a limited participant for the second straight day. Him participating is a positive sign, but he may need to log a full practice on Friday to be able to play against the Jets. Delane was held out last week against Denver. As for Norman-Lott, he still hasn’t been activated to the 53-man roster, and isn’t likely to be this week as he continues to get back into the swing of things.

New York Jets Thursday Week 9 Injury Report

Here is the Jets’ full injury report that was released after Thursday’s practice:

WR Garrett Wilson: DNP (Concussion)

DL Harrison Phillips: DNP (Ankle)

LB Trevin Wallace: DNP (Groin)

DE Joseph Ossai: LP (Ankle)

LB Demario Davis: FP (Rest)

S VJ Payne: FP (Knee)

DE David Bailey: LP(Groin)

RB Breece Hall: FP (Quad)

TE Mason Taylor: FP (Back)

The headliner here is Wilson, who is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and the Jets’ top offensive weapon. If he can’t clear concussion protocol, he will be out on Sunday. That would be a major break for the Chiefs’ defense, especially if Delane can’t play.

However, New York did get some good news as Hall fully participated in practice for the first time in several weeks. Hall has been sideline since Week 4 with a quad injury. He and Braelon Allen will be a tough one-two punch to defend out of the backfield.