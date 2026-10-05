Proposed Trade Has Chiefs Land $52 Million Playmaker Amid Tyquan Thornton Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are likely in the market for a new wide receiver after sustaining multiple injuries to key wideouts. Kansas City wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice both left the game against the Las Vegas Raiders with injuries.

Thornton may have sustained a significant injury as the wideout’s foot appeared turned in the wrong direction after making a clutch fourth-quarter catch. The receiver was carted off the field after the game underwent a lengthy pause while Thornton was attended to by the medical staff.

Rice is dealing with a hamstring injury and his return timeline remains unclear. The veteran wideout was unable to return against the Raiders.

Now, the Chiefs face the question of potentially seeking a trade for a veteran receiver. Enter Cleveland Browns playmaker Jerry Jeudy who has been floated in ongoing NFL trade rumors.

Let’s examine what a potential Chiefs trade with the Browns for Jeudy could look like.

Chiefs Rumors: Could Kansas City Strike an NFL trade for Browns WR Jerry Jeudy?

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox estimates that Jeudy could be had for a conditional 2027 fifth rounder. This feels like a modest price for the Chiefs to pay for a wide receiver with plenty of experience.

Jeudy has not exactly lived up to the lofty expectations that accompanied the wideout as a highly touted prospect out of Alabama. Yet, Jeudy would still be a significant addition in Kansas City given the Chiefs may be dealing with a serious injury to Thornton.

Counting the 2026 season, Jeudy has two years remaining on a three-year, $52 million contract.

Chiefs News: Kansas City Predicted to Strike ‘Unexciting Trade’ for Veteran Wide Receiver

Even before the recent string of unfortunate receiver injuries, ESPN’s Dan Graziano predicted the Chiefs would strike a trade for another playmaker. Kansas City has until the NFL trade deadline on November 10, to make a deal, but there may be a sense of urgency given Rice and Thornton’s status.

Graziano projected Kansas City would strike an “unexciting trade” for a veteran receiver.

“Kansas City gets rumored as a destination for a lot of very exciting players, in part because of how uninspiring Patrick Mahomes‘ wide receiver group has been and how enticing it is to imagine him with a talent such as, say, Brian Thomas Jr.,” Graziano detailed in an October 2, story titled, “2026 NFL trade deadline early look: Candidates to move, key teams, predictions.”

“But while the Chiefs always seem to make a move at the deadline, it’s more often to add a player such as Kadarius Toney or late-career DeAndre Hopkins than a Breece Hall or Jaylen Waddle,” Graziano continued.

“Kansas City made its big offensive move this offseason by signing running back Kenneth Walker III, which looks like a pretty good decision so far.”