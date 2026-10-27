NFL Analyst Steve Smith Rips Chiefs’ Offense With Harsh Criticism

After just one loss, the Kansas City Chiefs are suddenly under fire for their flaws.

Fair or not, that’s life in the NFL. The Chiefs were embarrassed in Week 7 with a 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks under the “Sunday Night Football” primetime lights. Their offense in particular has been under the microscope.

NFL Analyst Steve Smith Rips Kansas City Chiefs’ Offense

Former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Steve Smith did not mince his words about Kansas City’s offense while on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday morning.

“I really believe that the wide receiver makes a huge difference,” Smith said. “I understand the run game, but the (Chiefs’) run game is lipstick on a pig. You need a wide receiver that can press the secondary. There is no one on this team [that can].”

The Seahawks’ defense put everything it had toward limiting running back Kenneth Walker III. That strategy worked, as Kansas City’s wide receivers produced next to nothing on the night. Opposing defenses do not respect the Chiefs’ passing attack because it has no playmaking receivers.

Sure, the Chiefs were without their No. 1 receiver Rashee Rice against Seattle. However, they knew coming into the season that Rice is injury prone, and still decided not to make any significant additions to their WR corps. Young guys like Jalen Royals and Andrew Armstrong have not made an impact, and rookie Cyrus Allen continues to be puzzlingly limited in his opportunities.

Chiefs Must Trade for Proven WR to Remain Super Bowl Contenders

Kansas City isn’t likely to crumble down the stretch like it did last season, but needs a boost to become true Super Bowl contenders again. Many believe the best way to do that is to acquire an impact receiver before the November 10th trade deadline.

Names that have been floated around to be available include Garrett Wilson, Brian Thomas Jr., Jerry Jeudy, and Josh Downs. If the Chiefs do go after a receiver, they must decide whether they want to swing big for stud, or play it safe for a middle-of-the-pack guy who can be had more affordably.

Tyreek Hill is also still looming in free agency, and could be signed without having to surrendering draft compensation. Hill has lost some steam due to the civil lawsuit he was involved in, as he was found liable for two counts of battery against his estranged wife. However, the Chiefs have overlooked such issues with players in the past.