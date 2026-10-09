Taylor Swift Announcement Turns Heads During Chiefs Bye Week

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his wife, Taylor Swift, are making the most of his bye week. After celebrating Kelce’s 37th birthday in New York City, the 11-time Pro Bowler is keeping things pretty low-key.

“I’m just gonna be working out,” Kelce said on the latest “New Heights” episode. He’ll “be watching football and baseball and enjoying what college and the NFL have to offer.”

Kelce, of course, is also spending quality time with Swift.

Swift, who recently dropped a new-four song EP, “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,” remains incredibly busy.

While attending the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where Swift became the show’s most-awarded artist, she premiered the music video for her new single, “Patient Zero.” The 14-time Grammy winner directed the music video featuring Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell, and a slew of NFL-related cameos.

While Kelce prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, Swift plans to return to the stage for a very special event.

Taylor Swift Is Performing at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala

Academy Museum and Academy Collection director and president Amy Homma announced on October 8 that Swift will perform at the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala honoring Charlize Theron, Colman Domingo, and John Carpenter.

“Taylor is an extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world. We are thrilled to welcome her to this year’s gala and look forward to her performance to close a wonderful evening of honoring three extraordinary filmmakers and supporting the Academy Museum’s mission to celebrate and preserve cinema,” Homma said in a statement.

With Swift gunning for an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, she’ll likely perform “I Knew It, I Knew You,” from the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack. The song broke Apple Music’s record for the biggest soundtrack single based on first-day plays after its release in June, while it became the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in Spotify history.

“The gala is considered a major stop for Oscar hopefuls,” Variety reported. “The gala is co-chaired by Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.”

Spielberg, who attended Kelce and Swift’s wedding at Madison Square Garden, also delivered the introduction before Swift’s induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.

Taylor Swift Has Performed Multiple Times Over the Past Few Months

After the “Toy Story 5” premiere at the Dolby Theater in June, Swift surprised guests by performing “I Knew It, I Knew You.” She also joined Paul Newman in singing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” his song from the original film.

After tying the knot with Kelce at Madison Square Garden, Swift performed for an intimate crowd during her ICONS session at the GRAMMYs Museum in August.

A few days later, she performed at a special five-song acoustic set for an Emmys “For Your Consideration” event in Los Angeles. “The Eras Tour: The Final Show,” her Disney+ concert film, racked up five Emmy nominations, however, Swift and her team ultimately went home empty-handed.