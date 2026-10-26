Rams Deliver Myles Garrett Update as Roster Decision Looms

The Los Angeles Rams are uncertain about Myles Garrett’s immediate future. The same is true of second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay during his day-after press conference.

“I’m not sure yet. Have not decided on those things,” McVay told reporters on October 26 when asked about opening their 21-day practice windows from IR, per the LA Times’ Gary Klein.

Garrett has been sidelined since Week 1.

The Rams placed Garrett with a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery to address. All players on IR must miss at least four games, but Garrett was given a six-to-eight-week timeline for recovery.

Ferguson was the Rams’ top pick in the 2025 draft. An ankle injury has sidelined him since Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.

The Rams’ TE room has stepped up in Ferguson’s absence, but there is no replacing Garrett.

Conflicting Timelines Emerge on Rams’ Myles Garrett

McVay and the Rams know best, but there have been conflicting reports about when Garrett might return to action. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote in an article on October 21 that Garrett is “likely out another two or three weeks at least.”

That would put Garrett’s timeline at Week 10 or Week 12, since the LA is on bye in Week 11.

That range would align with what McVay told ESPN’s Lisa Salter in Week 2 ahead of “Monday Night Football” against the New York Giants.

“Sean McVay telling us Garrett could be out anywhere from four to eight weeks,” Salter reported during the game. “He said Myles was in the building this week. As you can see, he’s walking on his own without crutches. So according to the Rams, Garrett is recovering well, but they are not gonna rush him back. So, it really is no timetable yet for his return.”

His continued absence has tarnished opinions of the trade that brought him to LA.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter expressed his belief that the Rams could push to get Garrett back on the field sooner rather than later.

“The Rams were hoping to keep winning games, so that they could take their time with Myles,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter told Pat McAfee during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on October 19. “But the more they lose, the more I think they’re going to be a little bit impatient to get them back there.”

More recently, optimism emerged that Garrett would return to practice this week.

“I was told for Myles Garrett that it is likely he returns to practice next week,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “The Pat McAfee Show” on October 23. “Could potentially play Week 8, I think against the Commanders if i remember correctly.”

Schedule Could Dictate Myles Garrett Decision

The Rams will actually face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. The Commanders are on deck for Week 9 before a rematch against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10.

The Cardinals won the first meeting in Week 6.

As it stands, the Rams rose four spots in the NFC standings with their win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Another loss during that stretch could swing the Rams’ thinking on Garrett significantly.