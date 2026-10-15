NFL Insider Reveals Where Things Stand With Trade-Linked WR

Minnesota Vikings wideout Jauan Jennings has been a topic of trade discussion over the course of the last couple of days. However, The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero believes that Jennings will not be going anywhere prior to the trade deadline.

Jennings has been the subject of several trade rumors recently, as the Vikings have looked to upgrade their wide receiver depth. They were able to bring in Odell Beckham Jr. , and also hosted wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for a workout earlier this week.

On top of this, there was a report that Jennings and coach Kevin O’Connell got into an argument on the sideline. These optics only added to the potential trade speculation. It’s clear that Jennings could use a fresh start, and that the Vikings are certainly exploring options for wide receiver depth.

However, Pelissero does not believe that Jennings will be traded prior to the deadline.

“I don’t anticipate Jauan Jennings is going anywhere. I expect he’s gonna be on the team after the bye.” Certainly there’s been trade interest in him. That is typical when the players have the low production level that Jauan’s had so far this season, other teams begin to call. But I believe that is going to be on the roster. I believe that there’s more in there. “

Jennings Has Not Produced For Vikings

Jennings has been quiet in terms of production for the Vikings to this point. He has two catches for nine yards this season. He is averaging 4.5 yards per reception. These numbers are far quiet to even what he did with the San Francisco 49ers last season, when he was one of their top targets.

Coach Kevin O’Connell has defended Jennings publicly. The coach has indicated that the receiver’s run blocking is a tremendous asset. Even still, he has not been able to serve the role in terms of offensive production. Jennings could have been a player who stepped up while Jordan Addison missed time with a hamstring injury. However, that never materialized.

Jauan Jennings Had Success With 49ers

O’Connell noted following Sunday’s game that the team may try to get Jennings the ball more. He could succeed based on previous numbers from the 49ers.

Take a look at his 2025 numbers, for example. The wide receiver was targeted 35 times on third downs and converted 19 of those. That is a 54.3% third-down conversion rate. It’s worth noting that these numbers are from his time at the 49ers, where he had a bigger goal. However, it was clear the 49ers knew how to utilize him

Breaking it down a little bit further, he also made the most of his catches in terms of scoring. He caught 55 passes in 2025. Nine of those passes were touchdowns. That conversion rate put him sixth in the NFL in terms of touchdown-to-reception ratio. The ratio itself was 16.3%, per Pro Football Focus

The Vikings could utilize the bye week to try and figure out ways to get Jennings involved. There is no doubt that the potential is there for him to be a key part of the offense. The Beckham Jr. signing certainly makes things a bit more difficult in that regard, as it could now limit the number of snaps that Jennings gets. That being said, this particular situation is a bit out of his control in terms of the depth chart. He just has to be able to make the most of his snaps. It will be interesting to see what the Vikings can do in order to get him the snaps, and perhaps more importantly, when he will be moved, if at all.