Patriots Face Major A.J. Brown Injury Concern vs. Dolphins: Full Week 8 Report

The New England Patriots are heading to Miami with a major question hanging over their offense: Will Drake Maye have his No. 1 wide receiver on Sunday?

A.J. Brown is officially questionable for the Patriots’ Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins after missing two consecutive practices with ankle and knee issues. The timing couldn’t be much worse for New England, which is already dealing with a depleted receiving corps.

Brown is one of four Patriots listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium. Running back TreVeyon Henderson, cornerback Carlton Davis III and linebacker Christian Elliss also carry injury designations.

The encouraging news? New England hasn’t ruled out a single player on its active roster.

A.J. Brown’s Status Raises Major Questions for Patriots

Brown’s latest setback comes just two games into his return from a high-ankle sprain that sidelined him for several weeks.

The 29-year-old receiver was limited in Wednesday’s practice after experiencing additional knee discomfort. He subsequently sat out Thursday and Friday, leaving his availability uncertain heading into the weekend.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged Friday that Brown couldn’t finish Wednesday’s session and said the team would continue evaluating him Saturday.

The concern goes beyond one player’s availability.

Brown has caught six passes for 75 yards on 16 targets since returning from injured reserve. New England had hoped its top receiving threat would find his rhythm as the season progressed. Instead, Maye could be preparing for another game without him.

With Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs already on injured reserve, the Patriots have just three other wide receivers on their active roster: DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III.

Should Brown be unable to play, those three would shoulder additional responsibility. Tight ends Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon could also become more important pieces of New England’s passing attack.

The Patriots may need to elevate a receiver from their practice squad before kickoff.

Full Patriots Injury Report vs. Dolphins

Four New England players received questionable designations on Friday’s final injury report:

Questionable:

WR A.J. Brown: Ankle/knee

RB TreVeyon Henderson: Illness

CB Carlton Davis III: Neck

LB Christian Elliss: Chest

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Henderson is another name worth watching. The second-year running back missed both Thursday’s and Friday’s practices because of an illness. If he cannot play, Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner would be New England’s available running backs on the active roster.

Davis, meanwhile, offers a more encouraging development. The veteran cornerback practiced fully throughout the week despite remaining questionable with a neck injury. He has missed three straight games, and his potential return would give New England a welcome boost in the secondary alongside Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones.

Elliss also practiced fully all three days while managing a chest injury.

Drake Maye Cleared as Dolphins Rule Out Key Player

There is better news surrounding the Patriots’ quarterback.

Maye appeared on the injury report with a right shoulder issue but participated fully in every practice this week. He carries no injury designation for Sunday’s game.

Offensive linemen Ben Brown, Morgan Moses and Marcus Bryant also finished the week as full participants without game designations, an encouraging development for a unit that has battled injuries throughout the season.

Miami has its own personnel concerns entering the AFC East matchup.

The Dolphins have ruled out offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor because of a concussion. Cornerbacks JuJu Brents (neck/concussion) and Reese Taylor (quadriceps) are questionable.

For New England, however, the biggest unanswered question remains Brown.

The Patriots could enter Sunday with a healthier offensive line and a stronger secondary, but potentially without their most accomplished receiver. His availability could significantly influence how New England attacks Miami’s defense.

The Patriots and Dolphins kick off Sunday, Nov. 1, at 4:25 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The game will air on CBS.