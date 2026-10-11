Giants Inactives List Suggests Fans Could See J.J. McCarthy Package

The New York Giants are set to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 5, just their second NFC East matchup of the 2026 season.

Jayden Daniels is set to make his return after missing Washington’s last three games with an elbow injury, and the Giants may end up trotting out recently acquired J.J. McCarthy in a specific package of plays designed for him.

McCarthy, who is officially serving as the backup quarterback on Sunday behind Jameis Winston, was seen on the field before the start of the game doing his well-known pre-game routine.

Who else is active alongside McCarthy? Will any other Giants make their 2026 debut?

New York Giants Inactives

New York Giants team reporter Dan Salomone shared the team’s inactives list ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Running back Devin Singletary, who saw a fairly large role in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, has seen his role slowly decrease over the last few weeks. He was inactive last week against the Arizona Cardinals, as well, and it should only mean increased reps for Najee Harris.

2026 seventh-round draft pick Bobby Jamison-Travis is also inactive, which is a bit of a questionable decision by the coaching staff.

Darius Alexander, who has been playing a rotational role for the Giants defense this season, has not been good. Per Pro Football Focus, Alexander has recorded a pass-rush grade of 51.4 and a run-defense grade of 56.5, both middling numbers.

It shouldn’t be much longer until Jamison-Travis starts to take on a larger role with the Giants’ defense, and the defensive staff needs to start preparing him to play.

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ardarius Stewart, a healthy scratch last week, is suiting up for Big Blue against Washington.

Instead, the Giants are putting defensive backs Jason Pinnock and Nikko Reed on ice, and they will not dress against the Commanders.

Jake Haener, who has been the subject of several different roster moves over the last few weeks, is technically inactive. But he’ll serve as the emergency QB3 behind Winston and McCarthy.

Washington Commanders Inactives

It seems like the New York Giants are catching a few breaks against the Washington Commanders, considering they’re missing some key pieces heading into Week 5.

While their starting quarterback, Daniels, is back, backup signal caller Marcus Mariota is out after suffering a knee injury in last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London.

Daniels is making his return from injury, but there’s real concern that his elbow will at some point give again.

“There are doctors around the NFL who believe it’s a matter of when, not if, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels hurts his left elbow again,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Terry McLaurin is ready to go, but sure-handed WR2 Stefon Diggs is inactive. He missed all of practice this past week nursing a hamstring injury.

Standout safety Nick Cross, who signed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Commanders in free agency this past spring, will also be inactive. He’s only appeared in two games so far this season for Washington.