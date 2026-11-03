John Harbaugh Gets Blunt on Giants’ Trade Deadline Strategy

The New York Giants, despite all the detrimental injuries they’ve faced thus far through the 2026 season, find themselves with a commanding lead in the NFC East coming out of their Week 8 bye.

As we now know over the last week or so, the Giants seem prepared to be aggressive ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

They were interested in former Tennessee Titans superstar Jeffery Simmons before he was ultimately traded to the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster deal last week.

Their desire for a star running back has been well documented dating back to this past offseason.

But how aggressive are the Giants willing to get at the trade deadline? Would they mortgage their future for the right deal?

John Harbaugh Reveals Giants’ Trade Deadline Stance

Speaking with reporters for the first time since the New York Giants bye week, John Harbaugh was asked about how his team is approaching the looming NFL trade deadline.

First, he confirmed that he did, in fact, give Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk a call regarding a potential Simmons trade.

“I did, I left a message. Why? Because we’re turning over every stone… We’re open for any call. Anybody who wants to call us or call anybody, call. Is there a song? There’s a song like that. Call me? Who sings that?” Harbaugh joked about the famous 2011 pop hit Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen.

Harbaugh went into further detail about the exact type of trade the Giants are looking for.

“It’s got to be something that is a need, that fits your financial profile, that fits your price tag. It’s not like we have a bunch of draft picks, either. We’re not loaded with 12 or 13 draft picks where we’ve got draft capital to burn. We don’t, so we have to be smart shoppers that way.”

Harbaugh said the Giants would prefer to use their 2028 draft capital to make a trade, saying it’s “easier to put it on the credit card” when it’s a year further down the road.

But who exactly should Big Blue be seeking out on the trade market?

Giants Potential Trade Targets

The hot name for the New York Giants right now is Indianapolis Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor. That wouldn’t be just a win-now move for 2026, but would give the Giants a cost-controlled star who is under contract through the 2028 season.

The only problem is the price tag. The Colts have reportedly already turned down an offer of a second-round draft pick and then some for his services, per The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero.

If Taylor is too rich for Big Blue’s blood, they could look across town to the New York Jets and their running back Breece Hall. He may be available with the emergence of Braelon Allen.

In terms of other moves, the Giants could look to make a move on the margins with a minor addition to their defensive line. They’re lacking depth, specifically on the interior.

We’ll see just how big a swing New York ends up taking over the next week.