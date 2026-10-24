Giants Can Make ‘A+’ Trade for All-Pro and Move Jon Runyan Jr.

Many of the trade scenarios involving the New York Giants before the deadline on Tuesday, November 10 at 4 p.m. ET focus on a running back, but the “A+ plan” for Big Blue should involve a deal for a six-time All-Pro who would fortify a shaky offensive line and help veteran Jon Runyan Jr. switch positions to potentially solve another problem up front.

The strategy’s outlined by Big Blue Banter podcast host Dan Schneier. He believes the Giants can correct a draft mistake from the past by acquiring accomplished guard Quenton Nelson from the free-falling Indianapolis Colts.

Schneier thinks the Giants should “Trade for Nelson right the wrong of the 2018 draft, extend Nelson immediately, worry about trading Runyan later (or give him a chance at center).”

A+ plan for the Giants: Trade for Nelson right the wrong of the 2018 draft, extend Nelson immediately, worry about trading Runyan later (or give him a chance at center) https://t.co/NgLPIxpznL — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) October 21, 2026

It’s a viable trade scenario when Nelson already sounds like he’s preparing to leave the team that drafted him sixth overall just over eight years ago. The same year the Giants used the second-overall pick to take running back Saquon Barkley off the board.

Circling back to finally acquire the building block in the trenches they missed out on then, makes sense for the Giants. Particularly since the Colts could offload several marquee talents after firing general manager Chris Ballard.

Many, including a popular former Giants coach, want the team to target Indy’s dynamic workhorse. Yet, Nelson is the more sensible fit because of how he can help solve a growing number of problems at every spot along the interior of the Giants’ O-line.

Time Is Right for Quenton Nelson Trade

The timing could hardly be better for the Giants to secure a blocker as skilled as Nelson. He’s an established commodity as an eight-time Pro Bowler who’s arguably been the best guard in the NFL during his career.

Nelson’s yet to allow a sack this season, while he’s also been flagged for just one penalty, per Pro Football Focus. He’s the kind of sturdy pass-protector the Giants will need in front of new starting quarterback, former Minnesota Vikings’ draft flop J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy’s getting the nod largely because his mobility fits what head coach John Harbaugh wants the Giants’ offense to look like. Harbaugh loves a ground-and-pound attack, so he’d welcome Nelson’s dominance in the run game.

Many of the big gains produced by prolific Colts’ RB1 Jonathan Taylor start with key blocks by Nelson. The latter punches hard at the line of scrimmage, before quickly moving to the second level to put defenders on skates.

His complete game and lengthy experience would make Nelson an invaluable influence on a struggling, young starter for the Giants. Rookie Francis ‘Sisi’ Mauigoa’s posted mediocre numbers since switching from tackle to right guard.

The 10th pick in the 2026 NFL draft “has allowed 13 pressures, tied for #5 most among guards,” according to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis.

Mauigoa needs help, and the timing’s right for Nelson to offer some pointers. Especially when the 30-year-old’s age and dwindling contract make him a more realistic trade chit than Taylor.

The Giants should test the Colts’ resolve and add some much-needed greater physicality and technique at left guard. Harbaugh could then continue the reshuffle by shifting Runyan over one spot.

Giants Should Consider Jon Runyan Jr. Switch

Runyan only signed a contract extension worth $22 million back in September, but he’s still a faltering starter. The former Green Bay Packers guard has surrendered two sacks, 13 pressures and five penalties already this season, per PFF.

Things aren’t working out at guard, but Runyan’s experience over the ball is still useful to the Giants. Particularly when neither John Michael Schmitz nor veteran Bryan Hudson have impressed.

Numbers from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News show the problem. Leonard noted how “Giants RBs averaged more yards per carry (3.69) behind John Michael Schmitz in Weeks 1-3 than they did in Weeks 4-6 behind Bryan Hudson (3.1) (my data).”

Meanwhile, “Schmitz’s QB pressure percentage (6.2%) is lower than Hudson’s (7.1%), too, with Schmitz 1-on-1 on 42.3% of pass plays to Hudson’s 29.1%. Hudson’s time to pressure (3.45) is longer than Schmitz’s (2.85), though, with 141 pass block reps to Schmitz’s 97 (these pass block stats per @NextGenStats).”

Giving Runyan the chance to play pivot might salvage some of the Giants’ investment in him. He’d surely fare better with a force like Nelson next to him.