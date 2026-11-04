Giants Urged to Trade For ‘Ascending’ Jets Running Back

The New York Giants have been in the market for a superstar running back since the day John Harbaugh stepped through the halls of the team facility, and it feels like they’re going to get their hands on one sooner rather than later.

It started in free agency, when the Giants were rumored to be in on reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, before he eventually signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Then, before the 2026 NFL Draft, New York was rumored to have their eyes set on Heisman Trophy finalist Jeremiyah Love, before the Arizona Cardinals took him No. 3 overall.

Now, with just under a week to go before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Giants seem to be aggressive in their search for a running back, and NFL analyst Chad Forbes has the perfect target for them.

Giants Urged to Trade For Jets’ RB Braelon Allen

Forbes named New York Jets running back Braelon Allen as the ideal trade target for the New York Giants, calling the 22-year-old an “ascending player.”

Now, this isn’t as cut and dry as just making “a call across town” with the Jets to acquire Allen. They would have to pay a premium considering how good the young running back has been this season, and the fact that he still has another year on his inexpensive rookie contract.

Since taking over as the starter for Gang Green in Week 4, Allen has been one of the best running backs in football. Full stop.

He’s rushed for 504, which is the second-most in the league over that span. His 5.42 yards per carry is also the second-best mark in the NFL.

And again, Allen has a cap hit of $1.2 million this season and a $1.3 million cap hit in 2027. If New York traded for him, they would be acquiring their running back of the future.

Which is exactly why they would have to pay up for his services. It wouldn’t cost the same as acquiring Indianapolis Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor, but a 2027 Day 2 pick, specifically a third-rounder, and a sweetener could be Allen’s value.

Braelon Allen Incredibly Unlikely to Be Traded

Now, for all those reasons that I previously mentioned, the New York Jets are almost guaranteed not to trade Allen, especially to their crosstown rival New York Giants.

He seems to be turning into the Jets’ running back of the future, but that could inadvertently give the Giants an alternate trade target on the same roster.

Breece Hall, whom the Green & White extended on a three-year contract this spring, may have lost his starting job with Allen’s emergence over the last month of the season.

After suffering a quad injury against the Detroit Lions, Hall has been on ice and has been at the center of trade rumors, particularly over the last few weeks.

The veteran running back may be a less expensive acquisition compared to Allen. The Jets were searching for a third-round pick for his services at last year’s trade deadline, and a fourth-rounder may be enough to get it done this time around.

Regardless, it feels like the Giants are going to find their new running back sooner rather than later, and they could acquire him from their New York counterpart.