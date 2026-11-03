Texans Named Potential Trade Destination For Jets’ Breece Hall

The Houston Texans have been one of the league’s worst rushing offenses in 2026, and it hasn’t helped that their big offseason acquisition has been banged up.

David Montgomery, whom Houston traded offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round draft pick, and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick for back in March, has not panned out exactly as hoped.

Even when he was healthy, Montgomery was incredibly inefficient. He carried the ball 52 times for 138 yards, an average of 2.7 yards per tote. It’s left C.J. Stroud with no choice but to put the offense on his shoulders, but that’s not sustainable for a good offense.

Houston may try to look for an addition ahead of the NFL trade deadline to give their ground game a boost.

Texans Named Suitor For RB Breece Hall

Over the last few weeks, New York Jets running back Breece Hall has emerged as a potential trade candidate around the league, and The Jet Press’ Mike Luciano named the Houston Texans as one of Hall’s potential landing spots.

“David Montgomery has not only gotten hurt, but he cooled off significantly after a hot start in Houston. The Texans likely know that Woody Marks is not the long-term answer in the backfield, and they could make a run in an open division with some better play on the ground,” wrote Luciano.

“Hall would immediately supplant Montgomery as the RB1 on a Texans team that needs to start winning to save DeMeco Ryans’ job.”

Hall has been an incredibly productive running back throughout his career with the Jets. In 59 career games, he’s amassed 3,561 rushing yards, with an average of 4.4 yards per carry.

He’s a threat in the passing game too, with 198 career receptions for 1,744 receiving yards. He’s scored 28 touchdowns in his career.

While most NFL teams are pining for Indianapolis Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor ahead of the November 10 trade deadline, Hall may be a more inexpensive option for teams looking to upgrade their backfield.

Last year at this time, the Jets were reportedly looking for a third-round draft pick to part with his services. They never got that offer and ended up keeping him and extending him on a three-year contract.

A fourth-round pick may be enough to get a deal done this time around.

Would the Jets Trade Breece Hall?

The only reason why the New York Jets would have any interest in dealing a player they just extended less than six months ago is the emergence of 22-year-old Braelon Allen.

Hall went down with an injury during the team’s Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, and since then, Allen has been one of the league’s best running backs, bar none.

Even when Hall is back, healthy and ready to return to the lineup, how can the Jets justify pulling Allen off the field?

They can’t, and it could create an awkward situation for the Jets and their usual starting running back.

That’s why a trade almost seems necessary, and the Houston Texans could be the beneficiary here with a timely deal.