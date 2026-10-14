Eagles Urged to Bring Back Veteran RB With Unclear Saquon Barkley Status

The Philadelphia Eagles are pretty desperate for additional running back depth. The team, though, might be in luck, as one of their former running backs could be available on the trade market.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox included Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell on his NFL Week 6 trade block Wednesday morning. Knox named the Eagles one of two potential suitors for Gainwell, who played in Philadelphia from 2021-24.

The Bucs signed Gainwell to a two-year, $14 million deal, hoping to form a dangerous tandem with him and Bucky Irving. However, Gainwell simply hasn’t carved out a significant role in Zac Robinson’s offense,” wrote Knox.

“Tampa leaned heavily on its ground game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Irving unsurprisingly led the charge, but Gainwell saw fewer carries (four) than even Sean Tucker (five). The Buccaneers could probably be convinced to move Gainwell for a reasonable return and $2 million in 2026 cap savings.”

The Eagles could be in the market for a running back not only at the NFL trade deadline in a few weeks but immediately. That’s because it’s possible Philadelphia won’t have any of its top three running backs during Week 6 versus the Carolina Panthers.

Both Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley will miss the game. Saquon Barkley could return after missing Week 5, but his status will remain unclear until the Eagles practice Wednesday.

Why the Eagles Could Target Kenny Gainwell in Trade From Buccaneers

Getty Could the Philadelphia Eagles bring running back Kenny Gainwell back in a trade?

There are a few different reasons why this trade makes a lot of sense. For one, the Eagles might need another running back very quickly.

While the offensive play-caller has changed twice since Gainwell left a year and a half ago, he’s familiar with Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts and a lot of other Eagles personnel.

Gainwell is also coming off the best season of his career. While that came with the Pittsburgh Steelers (not the Eagles) last year, with more opportunities in Philadelphia, perhaps Gainwell can repeat his success, especially in the short term.

Last season with the Steelers, he had 537 rushing yards and 486 receiving yards. Both of those totals were career bests.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Gainwell has a high likelihood of being available. The Buccaneers only have one win this season and could look to shop the veteran for a late draft pick.