Steelers Give Final Call on Marquez Valdes-Scantling for Saints Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday they have elevated two wide receivers from the practice squad for the Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Neither one was veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The team elevated receivers Brandon Johnson and Brandon Smith from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive List for the game,” wrote Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “They will revert back to the practice squad after the game.”

NFL teams are permitted two practice squad elevations per week. That means, Valdes-Scantling will not be active for Sunday’s matchup against the Saints.

The Steelers officially signed Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad Tuesday. The team added him just days after his release with the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s not shocking he won’t play Sunday since he’s been back with the team for under a week. But the Steelers are desperate for more receiver production.

In Week 7, they will again be missing Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek because of injuries.