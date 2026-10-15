Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Sends Strong Message on Former Undrafted WR

Arguably the biggest storyline around the Pittsburgh Steelers entering Week 6 is how the team will replace three injured wide receivers. Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek will all be out Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rookie Germie Bernard could play a much larger role. So could fellow first-year receiver Kaden Wetjen. The Steelers might also deploy two and even three-tight end sets more often this Sunday than the first five weeks of the 2026 regular season.

Another possibility exists. The Steelers could elevate one or two of their practice squad receivers to play a significant role in Week 6.

This week, quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke highly of all three wideouts the team has on its practice squad. Rodgers, though, was the most complimentary of Brandon Smith, who made his Steelers debut Sunday.

Smith played with the New York Jets in 2024 when Rodgers was also with the team. That experience and their reunion in Pittsburgh has Rodgers feeling good about the possibility of Smith receiving meaningful offensive snaps this Sunday.

“He cooked a lot of guys in the [practice] squad. I mean, every single day, B. Smith was making plays,” Rodgers said Tuesday of the receiver’s time in New York. “I think he really transformed his body too. Lost a little bit of weight, got a little faster. He’s a smart guy. He’s quiet, goes about his business, very professional. Very, very good in practice. Shows a lot of things.

“I have a lot of trust in him. Knows the plan every week even when he’s been down, and so I expect B. Smith to be able to step in and play as well as he possibly can.”

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers ‘Trusts’ Practice Squad WR Brandon Smith

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke very highly of practice squad wide receiver Brandon Smith.

More than the praise, Rodgers saying he trusts Smith is pretty noteworthy. The veteran quarterback has high standards for his pass-catchers. The fact the Steelers can turn to a practice squad receiver who doesn’t have a catch in his career that Rodgers “trusts” could make the receiver injuries they have to navigate much easier.

Smith played three games with the Jets from 2024-25. The 27-year-old made his Steelers debut as a practice squad elevation Sunday.

During Week 5, the Steelers lost Wilson and Skowronek to injury. In their absences, Smith didn’t get a target but played 16 offensive snaps in their absences.

“We were kind of making it up a little bit as we went there, but I’m proud of B-Smith,” Rodgers said of the receiver in his postgame press conference. “He’s a smart guy and knows his stuff, and he’ll be ready to take on a bigger role this week, I’m sure.”

Smith, though, isn’t Pittsburgh’s only receiving option on the practice squad. The Steelers also have Brandon Johnson and Isaiah Hodgins available.

I’ve always been a fan of Brandon Johnson,” added Rodgers on Tuesday. “I mean, he had his locker right next to mine last year. We had some great conversations. He played, has played and played well when he’s gotten opportunities.

“Obviously, I know Smith from New York, and I’m a big believer in him. And Isaiah was here with us last year. Then, [he] went to New York and made a bunch of plays. So, I like those guys a lot.”

Mike McCarthy Rules Out Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek

Getty Head coach Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing three receivers in Week 6.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Mike McCarthy ruled out Wilson and Skowronek for the Buccaneers matchup. Wilson sustained a finger injury on Sunday while Skowronek left with a calf injury.

Pittman is also out for at least the next three games. The Steelers placed the veteran on injured reserve Saturday because of a foot injury.

That leaves Bernard likely starting opposite WR1 D.K. Metcalf. Wetjen and rookie Eli Heidenreich are the only other healthy receivers on the team’s active roster.

Wetjen has focused on returning kicks and punts to begin his rookie campaign. Heidenreich played running back and slot receiver at Navy during his college career. Heidenreich has been a healthy scratch the past three weeks.

The Steelers will face the Buccaneers at 1 pm ET on Sunday.