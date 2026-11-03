Steelers Get WR Injury Update 1 Week Before NFL Trade Deadline

Pittsburgh Steelers fans will have to wait and see whether the team acquires a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. Regardless, the Steelers will be getting boost this month in their receiver room from injury returns.

That’s what team insider Gerry Dulac reported during a radio appearance to begin this week.

“I think Pittman’s due to be back after the bye for the Bengals game. I think Roman Wilson is one more week after Pittman however that shakes down,” said Dulac on 102.5 WDVE on Monday. Ben Skowronek was close this week, so with the bye, give him an extra week, he’ll be back for Cincinnati for sure.

“So, within the next two games, I think you’ll see all of them back.”

Dulac’s timelines for each receiver match when they could return from injured reserve. Pittman has missed the past four games on IR, so he is eligible to return for the team’s next contest.

Wilson has sat on IR the past three weeks. He will be able to come back in Week 11 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dulac’s update comes at an interesting time. The NFL trade deadline is one week away, and the Steelers don’t play again before that.

General manager Omar Khan will have to decide whether the return of those receivers will be enough to boost the outside passing attack. If it’s deemed not, Khan could add another weapon in a trade before the deadline on November 10.