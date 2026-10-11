NHL Trade Rumors: Rangers Face Major Goaltending Decision

Doubt filled the air when the New York Rangers announced the devastating news about netminder Igor Shesterkin.

Now sidelined for the remainder of his 2026-27 campaign, the Rangers face a much deeper dilemma than they had anticipated earlier this season.

Trade rumors and free agency proposals are filling the room in an effort to plug New York’s glaring gap.

New York Rangers’ Latest Trade Rumors

On Connor Hellebuyck…

With goaltending standing as the Rangers’ most pressing need right now, it’s no surprise that 33-year-old Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets is coming up in conversation.

As reported by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet via the Saturday Headlines, “This had led to a lot of wild speculation… especially online, would Connor Hellebuyck be a fit for the Rangers. Don’t expect it. I just don’t think it matches up.”

Hellebuyck is currently suspended after failing to show up for training camp.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 57 games and posted a 2.86 goals-against average with an .895 save percentage.

This marks his 11th season playing in the NHL.

While it’s unlikely Hellebuyck will land with the Rangers, it hasn’t been entirely pushed off the table just yet.

On Jordan Binnington…

Hellebuyck’s name might be the most prominent in rumors right now, but another netminder worth keeping an eye on is 33-year-old goaltender Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues.

According to Justin Bonhard of FanSided, Binnington could be a fit for New York.

It wouldn’t be a perfect fix, but perhaps it would be just enough to prove depth.

“Binnington’s contract could be an issue, as the Rangers only have 378,561 to play with,” Bonhard noted. “But, Shesterkin’s injury kind of frees them up, as being placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve would open up that $11+ million AAV deal. No. 50’s current deal, worth an AAV of $6 million, would slide right in there.”

Through his two games this season, he’s registered a 4.50 goals-against average and an .847 save percentage.

He owns a career 2.84 GAA and a .903 SV%.

On Alex Lyon…

FanSided suggested another proposal that would send the Buffalo Sabres’ Alex Lyon to the Rangers.

Per NHL writer Brandon Croce, “… the Rangers would probably be more interested in Lyon, whose contract is up at the end of this season, instead of Luukkonen, who still has two years left after this season.”

His name hasn’t circulated much in New York, but this was an interesting pitch. If New York needs a quick solution, Lyon could be the answer.

He owns a career 2.93 GAA with a .903 SV%.

Where Do the New York Rangers Stand?

The Rangers are riding a 4-2 overall record in the Metropolitan Division after their latest 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday, Oct. 9.

They trail the Carolina Hurricanes (4-1-1) in the division standings.

New York is now gearing up to take on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. ET.

This is a home game for the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

As they continue navigating their goaltending woes, the younger stars are expected to step up and perform.