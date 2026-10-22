Maple Leafs Make Sergei Bobrovsky Decision Ahead of Rangers Matchup

Among tonight’s scheduled NHL games is an ‘Original Six’ matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers. The Maple Leafs will look to extend their winning streak. After staying in Toronto while the team traveled to Columbus, Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to start against the Rangers.

Bobrovsky earned his first home win with the Leafs this past Monday. He made 30 saves on 31 shots in an impressive 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

The Leafs decided to give their starter a rest day. As a result, Artur Akhtyamov was called up from the Marlies and traveled with the team to Columbus.

Akhtyamov served as the backup goalie for Anthony Stolarz, who made 35 saves in Toronto’s 6-2 victory over the Blue Jackets. It was the first time the Leafs had won back-to-back games this season, and they will hope to make it three straight wins tonight.

Maple Leafs Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky Expected to Start Tonight

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on during a stop in play in the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on October 08, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Maple Leafs 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

During the Maple Leafs’ morning skate, it appeared that head coach Jim Hiller had settled on Sergei Bobrovsky for tonight’s matchup. Although Artur Akhtyamov was called up and traveled to Columbus, he will not get the start tonight.

According to journalist David Alter of The Hockey News, Bobrovsky is expected to start against the New York Rangers.

“A rested Sergei Bobrovsky is occupying the home net at morning skate and is the projected starter against the New York Rangers tonight,” Alter wrote on X.

With the Leafs’ win over the Sharks, Bobrovsky improved to 2-3-2, posting a 2.96 GAA and a .902 save percentage.

Tonight’s game takes place at Scotiabank Arena, giving the two-time Stanley Cup winner a chance to build on his form at home.

Leafs’ Projected Line Combinations for Tonight’s Matchup Against the Rangers

Leafs head coach Jim Hiller appears to have found a nice balance with his top six forwards. Easton Cowan has emerged as a complementary piece alongside captain Auston Matthews on the top line.

Matthews has silenced his doubters with his strong start to the 2026-27 NHL season. He has found his form again, scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists for a total of 18 points in 11 games.

According to The Hockey News’ David Alter, the Leafs’ line combinations at this morning’s skate were as follows:

Cowan – Matthews – Roslovic

Marchenko – Paul – Nylander

McKenna – Sissons – Lettieri

Duhaime – Blueger – MacEwen

Extra: Groulx

McCabe – Raddysh

Rielly – Stecher

Rifai – Ekman-Larsson

Extra: Blankenburg

Bobrovsky

Stolarz

According to Alter, the power play units were as follows:

PP1: Raddysh – Marchenko – McKenna – Matthews – Nylander

PP2: Rielly – Cowan – Paul – Ekman-Larsson – Lettieri

Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna is once again on the top power play unit. This is a positive development for McKenna, as it shows that he continues to gain the coaching staff’s trust.

McKenna did well on the power play against the Blue Jackets. Tonight’s game will give him a chance to develop further chemistry with the Leafs’ top scorers.