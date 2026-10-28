John Cena Vows to Make Blockbuster Announcement in WWE Return

John Cena will return to RAW on Nov. 2 in Brooklyn, WWE announced on Monday night.

The 17-time World Champion is not only returning to WWE’s flagship show, but he also plans to make a major announcement.

The former Royal Rumble winner shared a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter), declaring that he has blockbuster news to share in his WWE return.

“Make sure not to miss #WWERaw next week,” he wrote. “SPECIAL START TIME OF 6PM EST! The wait is over, the speculation ends 11/2. Let’s build this “Never Seen” CLASSIC! OUR time is NOW!”

Cena’s social media post seems to be alluding to the “John Cena Classic” that he announced in May at WWE Backlash: Tampa.

The WWE icon shared at Backlash that a new WWE tournament, the John Cena Classic, would soon be held annually.

The John Cena Classic will be a showcase that includes rising NXT talent and current WWE stars.

“I’m so honored to announce to you the John Cena Classic. An entire evening of the best of today competing against the best of tomorrow,” he announced at Backlash: Tampa. “An entire event where WWE superstars and NXT superstars give you all that they have in hopes to be crowned a champion.”

Cena added that a brand-new WWE championship would be introduced for the event.

“We are making history. We have a brand-new event and the debut of a brand-new championship in the WWE.”

WWE has been relatively mum about the new tournament since Cena’s exciting announcement at Backlash.

The promotion has yet to announce when or where the tournament will be held, or how WWE and NXT stars can qualify for the tournament.

Fans Will Vote For John Cena Classic Winner

One thing we do know about the forthcoming tournament is that the WWE Universe will be integral to determining its winner.

“I have said time and time again, the biggest superstar in the WWE is the WWE Universe,” Cena said in May. “So, on top of a new championship and on top of a new event. For the first time in history, your voice will be heard louder than ever before. Because you, the audience, will vote to crown the champion of the John Cena Classic.”

Fan voting has scarcely been used throughout WWE history. Its last notable use was Cyber Sunday, a Ruthless Aggression-era PLE in which fans voted on match participants and stipulations.

For the first time, WWE also recently used fan voting to choose the cover athlete of WWE 2K27. Voting for the WWE 2K27 cover athlete was open exclusively to Club WWE members and closed earlier this month. The winner has not yet been revealed.

Regarding the John Cena Classic, little is known about the design of the new championship belt Cena mentioned.

Instead of being a mainstay championship, the John Cena Classic belt could be similar to the Crown Jewel Championship belt, which is awarded at the titular PLE but scarcely worn by the winner after the event.

Perhaps, in true John Cena fashion, a new spinner belt will be introduced. For now, we’ll have to wait until Nov. 2 to see what the “Never Seen” superstar has to say about the forthcoming tournament.