Cody Rhodes Reveals Why He May Become Part-Time WWE Star

Top WWE superstar Cody Rhodes admitted that he has the “acting bug” and could be leaning that direction. Rhodes is one of the lead stars in the upcoming Street Fighter film with extra press duties for the release this weekend. However, one comment is putting some fear into WWE fans about his future in the wrestling industry.

Cody told the media that his acting joy could change his future:

“We’re at a crossroads in my career, no pun intended. I’m not going to lie to the wrestling fans. I’ve got the bug for TV and film. I’m obsessed. There might be some things that come up where I leave for a minute to do them. There might be some things we haven’t talked about. I want that to grow as a storyteller and an artisan, and always be able to bring that back home to a WWE that now allows me to do it, with Nick Khan and Triple H allowing that element of it.”

Rhodes didn’t shy away from sharing that he may have to leave WWE “for a minute” to take on the other acting duties. Scheduling for films usually sees wrestlers on set for a month or two. WWE not having any access to Cody for that long of stints could drastically change the product.

WWE’s History With Part-Time Schedules

One positive from this story is that WWE does have a history working with talents to appease part-time schedules. Roman Reigns doesn’t show up to television every week now, and he’s the most important world champion in WWE today.

Brock Lesnar and Reigns both adopted part-time schedules for more happiness by using their leverage. Acting sees other instances that have impacted names like The Rock and John Cena throughout the years with fans reacting to them negatively at times.

Rock was criticized for not being around enough for his early 2010s WrestleMania appearances. The current acting schedule still makes it hard for Rock to commit to another television storyline. Cena pivoted to a part-time schedule for acting in the final years with WWE before returning full-time for his memorable retirement tour last year.

Can Cody Rhodes Become A Successful Actor

Rhodes was confident in his WWE quote about the desire to have more relevant acting roles. One tease from Cody even implied that he has another big role coming out that he’s excited about. This means that Rhodes has something planned to film in the near future.

Street Fighter remains important to Cody’s future since success here can lead to more acting roles. Fellow WWE star Roman Reigns is in the movie as well, but Rhodes has a far bigger role. The studios are even using Cody to market popcorn buckets and other merchandising efforts.

Rhodes must have positive reviews for his performance and impress non-wrestling fans with his role. WWE’s profile gives Cody a great chance to get more roles, but he must thrive in his opportunities. This success would then lead to WWE losing Rhodes for months at a time to film projects.