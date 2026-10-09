WWE SmackDown Oct. 9, 2026: MITB Go-Home Show, CM Punk & More

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is the Money in the Bank go-home show, which will feature a title match and an appearance by CM Punk, among others.

According to WWE.com, Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley are set to challenge Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

On the other hand, all 12 participants in the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches are set to appear.

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Tonight’s show will start at 8:00 p.m. EST. It’s available on the USA Network in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

The venue is The Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

WWE SmackDown Preview – October 9, 2026

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

For the first time since August 7, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. They face the uncanny duo of Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley.

Reigning Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne will likely be in the corner of the champions, while Alexa Bliss backs up the challengers.

It’s an interesting dynamic, especially with Tatum being called up to the main roster recently. WWE needs to make the reigning champions active to give the tag team women’s division a boost.

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Men’s Money in the Bank Preview

According to BetOnline, Bron Breakker is the current favorite to win the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Breakker has earned back some much-needed momentum after starting a feud with Oba Femi.

The second-highest odds belong to Penta, who also has momentum after his title match against Roman Reigns last month in Mexico City.

Kevin Owens is next, followed by Trick Williams, CM Punk and Je’Von Evans. Punk’s place was surprising in a way due to him being a big name.

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However, WWE has to look at the future, and giving the MITB briefcase to a younger star is the way to go.

Women’s Money in the Bank Preview

On the women’s side of things, Roxanne Perez is favored to become Ms. Money in the Bank. Perez has not won a world title in her young career. However, she has a perfect storyline as part of Judgment Day to make the MITB win work.

Lash Legend is a close second, followed by Tiffany Stratton, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice and Jacy Jayne. The only former world champion in the match is Stratton, who is a former WWE Women’s Champion.

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WWE Money in the Bank Official Match Card

Here is the official match card of Money in the Bank 2026:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match for the Women’s World Championship

Bron Breakker vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Penta vs. Trick Williams vs. CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Lash Legend vs. Tiffany Stratton in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

Money in the Bank will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It’s scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. EST.