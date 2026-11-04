Yankees Linked to Former Dodgers All-Star in Massive Offseason Move

The Yankees, fresh off of an ALDS sweep, will be on the lookout for any potential upgrades this offseason.

New York’s deep pockets should play a role in their pursuit of any stars on the trade market. Landing another impact bat to pair with Aaron Judge would go a long way for the Yankees next season.

The latest rumors from a rival American League club suggest a few high-priced names could be shipped off this winter. That includes a former Dodgers All-Star with plenty of postseason pedigree.

Will the Rangers Trade Seager to New York?

Since winning the World Series in 2023, things haven’t gone well for the Rangers. They’ve missed out on the postseason for three straight years. Even worse, they’re currently on the hook for several massive contracts.

It only makes sense that Texas’ front office would consider shedding some salary prior to next season. According to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, the franchise will be looking to make a move.

“The Rangers are going to search for trade partners for Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom. Perhaps Nathan Eovaldi, too,” Grant wrote. “You can’t put together a competitive team with $190 million in player salaries with three aging players eating up $92 million of that.”

In addition to Seager, starting pitchers deGrom and Eovadli should have several interested suitors this offseason.

Seager signed a ten-year, $325 million contract with Texas back in 2021. The franchise won a championship thanks in part to the shortstop, so there are obviously no regrets. However, the last five years of that deal could prove costly.

Even if the Yankees decide to pull the trigger on a massive move, there’s no guarantee it gets completed. Seager has a full no-trade clause, and he’ll need to approve any new destination. Still, one has to think the Pinstripes can make a compelling case for this two-time World Series MVP.

Yankees Make Sense for Corey Seager

Since joining the Rangers, Seager has been one of the league’s elite power threats. His .517 slugging percentage between the 2022 and 2025 MLB seasons was ninth-best among all qualified hitters. The shortstop has notched 241 home runs and 718 RBIs during his five years with Texas.

During the 2023 postseason, Seager hit .303 with six home runs over 17 games played.

Unfortunately for the five-time All-Star, injuries have been a constant factor throughout his professional career. He’s played 120 games or less in four of his last six MLB seasons, dating back to his time with the Dodgers.

Despite his health concerns, Seager is the kind of bat that could rake in the Bronx. The left-handed power threat should have no problem finding the seats in Yankee Stadium’s short porch. His track record in October is worth mentioning, as well.

It’s not as if there’s much competition on New York’s current roster. Rookie shortstop George Lombard could be moved around the infield. Seager could also replace light-hitting third baseman Ryan McMahon at the hot corner.

With that being said, taking on Seager’s massive contract is no small ask. That’s without mentioning what the Yankees would be willing to cough up in terms of prospects. To boot, Seager can nix any potential trade and stay put in Arlington. It’ll be fascinating to see if these two clubs pull the trigger on a deal later this offseason.