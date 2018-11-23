Civil War Football 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Oregon and Oregon State meet for the 122nd Civil War game on Friday afternoon. There’s not much on the line in terms of Pac-12 standings, but both teams will still obviously be desperate for a victory over their hated rival.

Preview

On October 13, a thrilling overtime win over then-No. 7 Washington vaulted Oregon to 5-1 on the season and a No. 12 national ranking. The Ducks were rolling and looked ready to again compete for a Pac-12 title.

Things have quickly gone downhill ever since, though, as Mario Cristobal’s team has dropped three of its last five and is now projected to play in something called the Redbox Bowl. What’s more, all three of those defeats have come away from Autzen, and now they have to go to Reser Stadium, the scene of their last defeat to OSU in 2016.

All that said, the Beavers don’t exactly expect to put up much resistance.

Oregon State has two wins this year–one over FCS-school Southern Utah, and one, which was one of the more surprising results of the season, at Colorado (the Buffs were 24.5-point favorites in that one). Every single one of their seven Pac-12 losses have been by at least 17 points, with an average margin of defeat of 25.3.

Oregon may be reeling down the stretch, but their rivals to north have been reeling all year–and for the most of the last five years.

As such, the Ducks, who have won nine of the last 10 Civil War matchups, are 17.5-point favorites.

Still, weird things tend to happen in rivalry games, especially when there’s nothing other than pride on the line, so anything could happen inside Reser Stadium on Friday afternoon.