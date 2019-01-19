How to Watch Michigan vs Wisconsin Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will visit the Wisconsin Badgers for a Big Ten clash at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

Michigan vs Wisconsin Preview

The Wolverines, who boast the nation’s third-best scoring defense at 56.6 points per game, haven’t lost all year. On Sunday, they got their 17th victory of the season by blowing out Northwestern 80-60 at home, behind big performances from junior guard Zavier Simpson and junior center Jon Teske.

“As we go down the road, we’re going to need that,” Wolverines head coach John Beilein said, according to the Associated Press. “I don’t want to compare it to any other team because we’ve had some great teams. I hate comparing great to great but I do say this team has the capacity, if we get that out of those two, I wouldn’t want to have to guard that.”

Teske matched his career high with 17 points, adding 11 boards, three steals, and a pair of blocks; he averages 8.4 points per game. Simpson, who averages 8.6 points and a team-leading 5.9 assists per game, dropped a career-high 24 points on the Wildcats.

“You put a challenge in front of Zavier Simpson and he’s gonna eventually win,” Beilein said, according to The Michigan Daily. “Time will run out sometimes in life, but he will eventually win if there’s a big challenge in front of him. And so that’s what it is. You challenge him, say you can’t — he gives some pretty good stares to people after he scores. Over them, around them, under them, we got another book in today. He’s gonna beat the odds.”

The 11-6 Badgers have dropped four of their last five. After opening their Big Ten schedule with victories over a ranked Iowa team and Rutgers, they’ve won just once in their last four conference tests.

On Monday, they erased a 21-point deficit against No. 19 Maryland to take a late lead, only to fall 64-60. Wisconsin shot 7-of-26 in the first half, and 0-of-8 from three-point range, entering the break down 33-15. They went 11-of-22 from deep in the second half, and 16-of-34 overall.

“It (was) a perfect example of how not to and how to,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “When we get completely to the how-to side for 40 minutes we’ve got a chance to be a pretty good team.

“Until then we’ll continue to learn some hard lessons.”

Sophomore guard Brad Davison shot just 4-of-13 from the field for 11 points, but his three-pointer with two minutes remaining put the Badgers ahead 60-59, their first lead since it was 4-2.

“Every loss stings,” Davison said, per the Journal Sentinel. “The start of the game is what stings. It is kind of a theme the past couple of games.

“Getting down early and then fighting and crawling and scrapping to get back – making it hard on ourselves.

“In the first half, our offense was very stagnant. We had to take a lot of tough shots late in the shot clock that we didn’t have to do in the second half. We had a lot better ball movement.”