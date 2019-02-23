How to Watch Duke vs Syracuse Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils will visit the Syracuse Orange for an Atlantic Coast Conference clash at the Carrier Dome on Saturday.

Duke vs Syracuse Preview

Syracuse (18-8 overall, 9-4 in ACC play) head coach Jim Boeheim will reportedly be on the sidelines for the Orange, just days after hitting and killing 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez in a fatal car accident.

“The Jimenez family has suffered a tremendous loss. Our community is shaken,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement. “The Boeheim family is heartbroken over what happened, as we all are. This is a very difficult time. I know that Coach Boeheim’s players gain strength from him, just as he gains strength from his players. Our entire community gains strength from each other. With this in mind, and after thoughtful consideration, I have respectfully decided that Coach Boeheim will resume his coaching duties later today and will coach in tomorrow night’s game against Duke. We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family as they continue to mourn this tragic loss.”

On January 14, the Orange handed Duke (23-3, 11-2) their second loss of the season and first in ACC play, winning in overtime 95-91 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Junior guard Tyus Battle led Syracuse with 32 points, adding four assists. Senior guard Frank Howard scored 16 and dished a team-high five assists.

“We did a lot of ball screens with Tyus and Frank, try to get them to go downhill,” Boeheim said of the victory, per The Daily Orange. “If they switched, they had a center. If they tried to get over them, they had an edge to get to the basket.”

The Blue Devils will be without star forward Zion Williams. On Wednesday, the freshman suffered a knee injury in the first minute of Duke’s 88-72 loss to North Carolina and didn’t return.

The defeat snapped Duke’s nine-game winning streak, which started after their overtime loss to the Orange.

“We have to figure out what this means,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the loss to UNC, according to The Chronicle. “We’re not going to draw any conclusions from this game, except the fact that we have a loss. That’s a definite conclusion. How we’re going to play, what we’re going to do, we have to come up with a game plan based on Zion not playing. Hopefully he’ll be back playing sometime in the near future.”

The Blue Devils shot just 34.7 percent from the field in the loss, turning the ball over 20 times while posting just nine assists.

“Not having Zion hurt,” junior forward Jack White said, per The Chronicle. “It felt like the ball couldn’t go in the hoop and we were discouraged us from the start. It affected how we played.”