How to Watch the 2019 Oscars Online

The 2019 Oscars will go on without a host this year, but there are a ton of A-listers lined up as presenters to take the reigns. The show is set to air from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT/7 – 10 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch the Academy Awards live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the Oscars live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch the 2019 Oscars live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

When it comes to tonight’s nominees, read on for the rundown on some of the biggest categories. The movies Roma and The Favourite lead with the most nominations – 10 each.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director

Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski for Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón for Roma

Adam McKay for Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale for Vice as Dick Cheney

Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born as Jackson “Jack” Maine

Willem Dafoe for At Eternity’s Gate as Vincent van Gogh

Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody as Freddie Mercury

Viggo Mortensen for Green Book as Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio for Roma as Cleodegaria “Cleo” Gutiérrez

Glenn Close for The Wife as Joan Castleman

Olivia Colman for The Favourite as Anne, Queen of Great Britain

Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born as Ally Maine

Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? as Lee Israel

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali for Green Book as Don Shirley

Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman as Philip “Flip” Zimmerman

Sam Elliott for A Star Is Born as Bobby Maine

Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me? as Jack Hock

Sam Rockwell for Vice as George W. Bush

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams for Vice as Lynne Cheney

Marina de Tavira for Roma as Sofía

Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk as Sharon Rivers

Emma Stone for The Favourite as Abigail Masham

Rachel Weisz for The Favourite as Sarah Churchill

Best Original Song

“All the Stars” from Black Panther

“I’ll Fight” from RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go”

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings”

Presenters for the night include but are not limited to Jennifer Lopez, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Evans, Laura Dern, Angela Bassett, Queen Latifah, Michael Keaton, Mike Myers, Sam Rockwell, Sarah Paulson, Barbara Streisand, Pharrell Williams, and Whoopi Goldberg. As for the performers taking the stage, they include Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Bette Midler, Jennifer Hudson, Queen, Adam Lambert, David Rawlings, Gillian Welch, Gustavo Dudamel, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.