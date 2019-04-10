How to Watch ‘The Code’ CBS TV Show Online

The Code is a brand new TV show that premieres on the CBS network, on April 9, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for additional ways to watch the new series. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you then can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch it on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service allows you to watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of the CBS’ on-demand library. It is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you cannot watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which lets you watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu streaming now also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you up to 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

For those who would like to know more about the new drama series, read on for episode descriptions, cast info, and more.

“THE CODE” 2019 CAST:

Luke Mitchell as Captain John “Abe” Abraham

Dana Delany as Colonel Glenn Turnbull

Anna Wood as Captain Maya Dobbins

Ato Essandoh as Major Trey Ferry

Raffi Barsoumian as Warrant Officer Carlton Prickett

Phillipa Soo as Lieutenant Harper Li

Jeff Wincott as General Carrick

“THE CODE” SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Blowed Up”.

“THE CODE” SEASON 1 EPISODE 2: “P.O.G.” is the title of episode 2 and it is set to air on April 15, 2019.

“THE CODE” SEASON 1 EPISODE 3: Episode 3 airs on April 22, 2019 and it is titled “Molly Marine”.

“THE CODE” SEASON 1 EPISODE 4: The fourth episode of the season is airing on April 29, 2019, and it is called “Back on the Block”.