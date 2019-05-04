Kentucky Derby Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

You can watch the 2019 Kentucky Derby live stream via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

2019 Kentucky Derby Preview

Trainer Bob Baffert has three horses in the race. Should any of them win, he’ll tie Ben Jones’ record for Kentucky Derby wins as a trainer.

Jones won it six times with just 11 entries from 1938 to 1952.

“I don’t even think about [the record],” Baffert said recently, according to the Los Angeles Times. “It was a different era. Nowadays the Derby is bigger than it was then. Now it’s pretty intense. Back then, horses ran 40 times a year. [The Derby] was just a race between other races. It’s like comparisons of football players and baseball players from different times until now.”

Whether he cares about tying Jones’ mark or not, the chances are pretty good he’ll get there in 2019 — his colts Game Winner, Improbable, and Roadster are the top three favorites, with morning-line odds at 9-2, 5-1, and 5-1.

Game Winner won all four of his starts in 2018, but has two second-place finishes in as many tries this year. Most recently, he fell to Roadster by a half-length at the Santa Anita Derby.

It was Roadster’s second victory in 2019. He raced twice in 2018, winning once and taking third.

Improbable went 3-for-3 last year, but like Game Winner has a pair of seconds in two tries in 2019.

“Game Winner was a champion 2-year-old, but I don’t know how the weather is going to affect him — he comes from off the pace and might have some traffic problems,” Baffert said, according to CNN.

“I love Roadster, but he’s got to prove something, he’s lightly raced; and Improbable, if he doesn’t get too excited — they have to handle crowds — the way he’s been training he loves this track but he needs to break [out of the stalls].

“One day I like one and then I’ll change my mind. I think Improbable, we don’t know if he’ll get the mile-and-a-quarter — but that Game Winner he’s tough. I don’t know how good Roadster is. I don’t care which one wins as long as one does.

“I think this is a tough Derby, it’s wide open. There’s really nice horses in there.”

Two horses are tied for the worst morning-line odds, at 50-1: Master Fencer and Gray Magician.

Master Fencer will be the first Japanese-bred horse ever to run in the Kentucky Derby.

“We are very fortunate to have one of the 20 stalls in the starting gate,” the horse’s owner Katsumi Yoshizawa said through a translator, according to The Japan Times. “I have always wanted to be here and be part of the Kentucky Derby. I really appreciate Churchill Downs for giving me such an opportunity.”