How to Watch Ron Artest Documentary Online for Free

The story of the man now known as Metta World Peace will be chronicled in the new documentary, “Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story.”

‘Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story’ Preview

Bleacher Report produced the documentary about the man who played 17 seasons in the NBA, first as Ron Artest, then as Metta World Peace.

Showtime purchased the rights to the film in April.

“Whether you know him as Ron Artest or Metta World Peace, he is one of the most intriguing personalities in sports,” Showtime’s president of sports and event programming Stephen Espinoza said, according to Deadline. “From Ron’s challenging upbringing in Queensbridge among some of the biggest burgeoning names in hip-hop through his transformation to Metta World Peace, Metta has been best known for his fierce competitiveness and unwavering loyalty.”

A one-time All-Star and the 2004 Defensive Player of the Year, World Peace is perhaps best known for his role in the infamous Malice at the Palace. After World Peace, then still Ron Artest, engaged in an on-court altercation with Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace during a road game on November 19, 2004, a fan threw a beverage at Artest, who entered the stands. He grabbed one fan and punched another while sustaining several strikes from spectators.

“I didn’t attack myself, it was live on television,” World Peace recently told Sports Illustrated. “People skip — what the media did — they somehow got people to skip the first part. It’s clear as day what happened. Whether or not I was wrong, I get that. But don’t skip stuff, man. Tell the whole story. I was hit. I was attacked.

“You can’t do that man. You should not allow people to hit people, because now you set a precedent where it’s okay to hit players. That’s okay? It’s never okay.”

After winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010, Artest thanked his psychiatrist in an on-court interview and became one of the NBA’s first mental health advocates.

“As a kid who grew up in New York City in the ’80s and ’90s. I remember watching Metta play at an early age,” the documentary’s director Johnny Sweet said, per Deadline. “He embodied what New York basketball fans loved: a tough relentless two-way player. He was never more authentic than after his 2010 title clinching shot with the Lakers when he said, ‘I want to thank my psychiatrist.’ Whether he meant to have an impact or not, Ron saved lives that day simply by being honest and guileless.”

The documentary features interviews with World Peace and fellow NBA stars such as Kobe Bryant, Jermaine O’Neal, Elton Brand, Lamar Odom, and Bill Walton.