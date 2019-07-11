How to Watch ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 3 Premiere Online

Tonight is the season 3 premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and it is an extra-large episode, airing from 7:59 – 9:56 p.m. ET/PT and 6:59 – 8:56 p.m. CT. The show airs on the MTV network and, for those who want to watch the show as it airs, there are plenty of options. If you do not have the MTV network or a cable subscription in general, you can still watch the show online. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of MTV on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

On the premiere episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the show flashes forward ahead two weeks, showing Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his then-fiancee (now wife) Lauren Pesce arriving for Sorrentino’s sentencing at court. Sorrentino previously was charged with tax evasion, according to NBC News. Meeting him there were his cast-mates. But, before fans got to see what happened in court that day, the show takes viewers back to two weeks prior.

Sorrentino and Pesce are celebrating their engagement, bringing both of their families together for a dinner at a restaurant called Osteria. They discuss their wedding plans and have to put plans on hold until they find out whether or not Sorrentino can leave the country. They would love to take their marital bliss to Italy, but, with Sorrentino’s legal issues, it may not be possible.

In another sneak peek of the episode, Deena Nicole Cortese is at the doctor for an ultrasound of her baby boy. Fellow cast members JWoww, Snooki, and Angelina Pivarnick are all present and bringing fans up to speed on their lives. At the time, Snooki was working on opening up her own shop, which is now fully open. JWoww was (and still is) going through a divorce. Pivarnick, like Sorrentino, talked about being engaged and wedding planning as well.

Since filming started, even more drama and life events have been going on in the cast members’ lives. Snooki has welcomed another baby, so now, she and her husband have three kids. DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino teamed up for their own dating show. Guadagnino has been appearing naked in Las Vegas, as a part of the famous Chippendales. Cortese has had her baby. Sorrentino and Pesce got married and Sorrentino is currently serving an 8-month sentence. He is set to be released in September 2019. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s baby mama drama has continued and recently, he accused her of extortion. As for JWoww, she has a new boyfriend and he is a younger man. She and estranged husband Roger Mathews are also selling their family home, as they go through their divorce.