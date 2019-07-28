How to Watch ‘Shark Trip Eat Pray Chum’ Online Without Cable

Shark Week is back on Discovery just in time to ruin your summer fun at the beach. Starting tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum. will take viewers on the ultimate “shark trip” as actor, comedian, and retired Marine Rob Riggle dives into the water (along with some celebrity pals) for a wild shark-filled adventure.

‘Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum.’ Preview

Hosted by actor, comedian, and retired Marine Rob Riggle, Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum. helps kick off Discovery’s annual shark-infested phenomenon Shark Week. “Global Investigator” Rob Riggle (12 Strong, The Hangover, Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy) enlists the help of four celebrity friends including Anthony Anderson (Black-Ish, To Tell The Truth, Beats), Adam Devine (HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, Workaholics), Joel McHale (ABC’s Card Sharks and DC’s Stargirl), and Damon Wayans Jr. (New Girl and Happy Endings) for the ultimate guys trip into uncharted territory. Whether or not Rob’s friends realize what they’ve signed up for is yet to be seen.

“I’m a huge Shark Week fan and can’t wait to dive back into the water with the oceans most magnificent creatures. It’s going to be an epic ‘Shark Trip’ with some of my best buddies,” said Rob Riggle.

This won’t be Riggle’s only appearance throughout the week; he’ll pull double duty as host of Shark Week’s late-night talk show Shark After Dark.

“I brought Rob in for Shark Week last year and I’ll be honest, I was kinda surprised he survived. So I thought what the heck, let’s put together a guys trip and see if we can trick four other dudes into coming along with him this time,” said Will Packer, executive producer.

“For over 30 years, Shark Week has revealed brand-new, innovative shark research technology and compelling insight on some of the most unique shark species in the world. Shark Week 2019 will take viewers to the depths of the ocean in search of Deep Blue, employ the first ‘drone-towed’ seal decoy, and test some of the most exciting, cutting-edge technology for shark detecting surveillance,” the network said in a release. Discovery is also bringing its famed finned week across digital and social media platforms, while new partnerships with shark experts and nonprofit groups will help deliver a multi-platform experience like never before that will uncover the latest shark discoveries and trending shark topics from all over the world.

Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum. isn’t the only hour of sharks you need to see. Here’s a complete schedule for Shark Week 2019:

Sunday, July 28:

8:00 PM Expedition Unknown: Megalodon

9:00 PM Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum.

11:00 PM Shark After Dark

Monday, July 29:

8:00 PM Sharks of the Badlands

9:00 PM Legend of Deep Blue

10:00 PM The Sharks of Headstone Hell

11:00 PM Shark After Dark

Tuesday, July 30:

8:00 PM Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing

9:00 PM Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters

10:00 PM Air Jaws Strikes Back

11:00 PM Shark After Dark

Wednesday, July 31:

8:00 PM Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark

9:00 PM Capsized: Blood in the Water

11:00 PM Shark After Dark

Thursday, August 1:

8:00 PM Return to Shark Island

9:00 PM Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe

10:00 PM Monster Mako: Perfect Predator

11:00 PM Shark After Dark

Friday, August 2:

8:00 PM Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers

9:00 PM Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver

10:00 PM I Was Prey: Shark Week

Saturday, August 3:

9:00 PM Sharks Gone Wild 2

10:00 PM Shark Week Immersion