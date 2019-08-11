Newcastle vs Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US or Canada

Newcastle United will host Arsenal at St. James’ Park on Sunday as the sides enter Premier League play.

The match (9 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Network in the United States and can be watched on DAZN in Canada. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Newcastle vs Arsenal online in the US or Canada:

Newcastle vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal sat in Champions League position 33 matches into their 2018-19 Premier League campaign, but they won just one of their final five league tests and fell to fifth, a single point behind UCL-bound Tottenham Hotspur.

Over the summer, the Gunners paid a roughly $87 million fee to acquire forward Nicolas Pépé, an Ivory Coast international who scored 22 goals in 38 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille last season.

Arsenal also shored up their back line by landing young defenders William Saliba and Kieran Tierney and veteran David Luiz, a 32-year-old Brazil international who’s familiar with manager Unai Emery from their days at Paris Saint-Germain.

“I think all my life, I’ve always started the season with the goal to win things,” David Luiz told Arsenal’s official website. “It’s not going to be different here — I’m going to come with this mentality because this is what made me move here. This is what makes me feel good every single day. I have to run for one reason, for one goal, and my goal is to win things with Arsenal.”

Newcastle didn’t register a Premier League victory until their 11th try in 2018-19, but finished the season well enough to place 13th and avoid relegation. Following the June resignation of manager Rafael Benítez, the team turned to Steve Bruce, who grew up in Wallsend as a Newcastle supporter.

“I’m looking forward to it. To be given the opportunity is one of the highlights of a long career,” Bruce said, according to Newcastle’s official website. “It’s right up there with anything I’ve ever done. To go and manage this great club is unique to me and I’m delighted to be here.

“As soon as you walk through the door here, there’s a certain pressure on you — but that is why I’m here. We couldn’t have wished for a more difficult start in Arsenal but let’s hope we can get off and running and give something for the fans to shout about.

“We’ve done as much as we possibly can. I think going out to China helped enormously even though we were there for two-three days. We got to know people instantly and I think that was important.”

Bruce said of his Sunday foes: “When we come up against the big teams, and there’s no bigger than Arsenal, then defensively we’re going to have to be spot on but I do think it’s vitally important that you cause your opponents a threat and we know we’ve got that threat.

“Make no mistake — they were Europa League finalists (last season). They’re a big club and have been for years. At the top end of the pitch, they have some really top players.”