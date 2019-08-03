How to Watch PSG vs Rennes French Super Cup in US

In search of a record seventh French Super Cup title in a row, Ligue 1 champions PSG take on the Coupe de France winners Rennes in the 2019 Trophée des Champions in China on Saturday.

For those in the United States looking to watch the match (7:30 a.m. ET start time), it will be televised on beIN Sports. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of beIN Sports on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

BeIN Sports is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is tailored largely towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of PSG vs Rennes on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the match up to three days after it airs even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: The upper three bundles all include beIN Sports.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of PSG vs Rennes on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

PSG vs Rennes French Super Cup Preview

PSG claimed their eighth Ligue 1 title in 2018-19 and their sixth in seven seasons, finishing 16 points ahead of second-place Lille.

Inter Milan dealt Les Parisiens their lone defeat of the preseason, via penalty kicks in China on July 27. Three days later, they bested Sydney FC 3-0.

“We have to be ready, there are still a lot of things to improve,” manager Thomas Tuchel said of the Trophée des Champions matchup, according to Agence France Presse.

“It’s a question of team effort, the intensity that we are willing to give, the closeness that we play all together against the ball, the sacrifices that we are willing to make.

“If we are willing to make sacrifices, if we are willing to go over all obstacles, then for sure we are ready.

“But if we have big spaces, if we don’t all play together, for sure we will not be ready.”

Despite a 10th-place finish in their 2018-19 Ligue 1 campaign, Rennes topped Brest, Saint-Pryvé Saint-Hilaire FC, Lille, Orléans, and Lyon en route to a Coupe de France final clash with PSG.

In a match that saw 12 cards, Les Rennais erased a 2-0 deficit thanks to a Presnel Kimpembe own goal in the 40th minute and a Mexer equalizer in the 66th before claiming victory in a shootout.

“There’s definitely a little bit of revenge in the air for the team,” PSG star Kylian Mbappé said, according to the Ligue 1 website. “The new season is starting and losing to Rennes in the Coupe de France final hurt us. For me it is a new season and we’ll give everything in order to try to win the trophy.”

Both teams will be without key cogs. PSG’s Neymar and Julian Draxler remain suspended, while Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting are still reintegrating with the squad after representing their national teams this summer.

Rennes won’t have Ramy Bensebaini, M’Baye Niang, Ismaïla Sarr, or Hamari Traoré; all four participated in the Africa Cup of Nations. Head coach Julien Stephan recently called for his side to acquire more talent before the transfer window closes.

“We’re missing players and we need reinforcements. That is necessary,” Stephan said, per the Ligue 1 website. “We’re looking to reinforce in every department. We need experienced players who can bring that experience to bear on the squad and add their personality to the group. The squad is too young at the moment and the recruitment process will accelerate in the weeks to come.”