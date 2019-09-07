UFC 242 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

You can buy the UFC 242 main PPV card right here. More information about how to watch a live stream of the prelims can be found below

UFC 242 Prelims Preview

Calderwood joined the UFC with an 8-0 record in MMA. But she’s gone 5-4 since, and she’s dropped three of her last five.

Her last time out, the 32-year-old Scot fell to Katlyn Chookagian via unanimous decision at UFC 238, snapping a two-fight winning streak. Flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko knocked Jessica Eye out in that event’s co-headlining bout.

“So my last fight, I felt like I was focusing on oh maybe I can get the title shot,” Calderwood said in August, according to MMA Junkie. “Like we were on the same card and I focused too much on the possibility and yeah it’s good to have that in the back of your mind but I feel like sometimes it can take the focus away of your goal.”

Calderwood added: “The goal in MMA is yeah to get to the title belt but it’s so hard to get there. So if you’re just looking there, it’s like all these little mini battles, all these little fights that you have before that, you have to be prepared for those and to perform at the end of the day to get the win, to get there.”

Lee posted an 8-2 MMA mark before joining the UFC. She’s won all three of her fights since, each by unanimous decision.

The 30-year-old Texan is eager to go up against a fellow striker after victories over wrestlers Ashlee Evans-Smith and Montana De La Rosa.

“I think it’s great,” Lee said of the matchup with Calderwood, according to BJPenn.com. “I was hoping to fight a striker for my next fight. I’ve fought mostly wrestlers the last couple of times so I’m looking forward to this matchup with Joanne. Her Muay Thai is extremely good, she’s really savvy, and I think we both match up really well. I think we’re going to be able to put on an exciting fight for the fans, for Dana White, and everyone.”

UFC 242 Main Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov (champion) vs. Dustin Poirier (interim champion), lightweight

Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder, lightweight

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos, lightweight

Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov, heavyweight

Mairbek Taisumov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira, lightweight

Preliminary Card

Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee, women’s flyweight

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lerone Murphy, featherweight

Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras, women’s bantamweight

Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalén, lightweight

Early Preliminary Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato, welterweight

Nordine Taleb vs. Muslim Salikhov, welterweight

Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings, middleweight

Don Madge vs. Fares Ziam, lightweight