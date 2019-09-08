Bengals vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Seattle Seahawks welcome the AJ Green-less Cincinnati Bengals to CenturyLink Field on Sunday for a game that is expected to be one of most lopsided of the weekend.

Bengals vs Seahawks Preview

Zac Taylor gets to have quite the head coaching debut as he takes his Bengals to the Pacific Northwest to battle against a Seahawks squad that plans to contend for the NFC crown and recently acquired Jadeveon Clowney — one of the NFL’s top pass rushers.

“You don’t allow yourself to think about it, to be quite honest,” Taylor told the Associated Press. “There’s so many other things on my mind this week. … Right now, that’s too hard to think about.”

The Bengals are 9.5-point underdogs against the Seahawks, the second largest spread of the weekend, behind only the Washington Redskins against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A good chunk of that is because the Bengals are in rebuilding mode, but also because star pass-catcher AJ Green is going to miss the game with an injury.

Green injured his ankle at training camp and it’s been a month since he underwent ankle surgery. The Bengals didn’t put Green on IR, but he won’t be suiting up anytime soon.

The Seahawks on the other hand have their key pieces in place, locking up quarterback Russell Wilson and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner to long-term extensions in the offseason. The team also picked up star defensive end/outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney in a blockbuster deal with the Seahawks.

Clowney had 18½ sacks the past two seasons combined and has been a strong run-stopper. The Seahawks sent Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo, and a 2020 third-round pick to the Texans in exchange.

He’ll team up with fellow veteran pass-rusher Ziggy Ansah, who Seattle signed in the offseason.

“I think when put that combination together it really speaks for itself. Both of us are excited for the season,” Ansah said. “And you guys should be looking forward to something great.”

The Seahawks are looking to build on last year, when they led the NFL in rushing offense. Chris Carson rushed for 1,151 yards last season — his first 1,000-yard campaign — and he’ll also have the help of second-year back Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise.

Seattle is also expected to have rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf back in action after he had knee surgery less than three weeks ago.

“He’s ready to go,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “I think he’ll do like he’s been practicing. We’ve done a ton of stuff with him, he’s been really diligent about his work, he stayed with it during the time when he was down a couple weeks. A remarkable recovery. He looks great. He’s a smart kid. He’s picked things up. He does not make a lot of mistakes and stuff. Expectations are that he’s going to play and go, and we’ll see how it works out. He’s got to knock a little rust off and all that, but he looks like a good ball player.”

