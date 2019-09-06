How to Watch Steelers Games Online Without Cable 2019

The cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a Steelers game is Hulu With Live TV. For more info about Hulu With Live TV and other live stream options, read on below.

After last season’s December meltdown forced them to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013, the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with two talented distractions and made a number of key additions that will help them compete in a suddenly very competitive AFC North in 2019.

Steelers games this season will be on either CBS (9 games–televised in select markets), Fox (3 games–televised in select markets), NBC (2 games–nationally televised) or ESPN (2 games–nationally televised), while one of the Fox games (Nov. 14 vs Cleveland) will also be on Amazon Prime.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Steelers games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Steelers Channels Included: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN (CBS, Fox and NBC are available live in Pittsburgh and other select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Not only is this the cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a Steelers game this season, but Hulu With Live TV also comes with Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch Steelers games live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Steelers Channels Included: CBS, Fox, NBC (all available live in Pittsburgh and other select markets), NFL Network, NFL RedZone (Sports Plus add-on)

Price: $54.99 per month; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

ESPN isn’t included, but if you can find a different way to watch the two Steelers games on ESPN in 2019, FuboTV is a fantastic option. It comes with 100-plus channels in the main bundle, it includes NFL Network and NFL RedZone (Sports Plus add-on), it has some Fox games in 4K and it’s largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch Steelers games live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there are 9 of them for the Steelers this year), and you can find a different way to watch the other games, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Steelers CBS games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Same as above, this is another good option if you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there are 9 of them for the Steelers this year) and can find a different way to watch the other games. This is the same as the Amazon Prime CBS channel, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Steelers CBS games on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Out-of-Market Games

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on your phone via the NFL Mobile app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Steelers games and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Watch Games on Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them later in the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Steelers 2019 Season Preview

After an ugly 1-2-1 start to the 2018 season, the Steelers ripped off six straight wins between October 7 and November 18. It looked like they were going to coast to their third straight AFC North title, but instead they lost four of their last six games and watched as they were passed by the Baltimore Ravens for the division crown and the Indianapolis Colts for the second wild-card spot.

“When you don’t make playoffs, there has to be urgency,” defensive end Cam Heyward said.

And that urgency came in the form of several offseason moves.

First, the Steelers rid themselves of distractions. All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell, who sat out the entire 2018 season while holding out for a new contract, wasn’t given the transition tag and ultimately signed with the New York Jets in free agency. Then, All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who had continued to drive a wedge between himself and the organization, was shipped to the Oakland Raiders.

Since the start of 2013, Bell is second among all running backs in total yards from scrimmage, while Brown is first in receiving yards. But by getting rid of them, the Steelers have created an environment with far fewer distractions off the field.

“I think there is a chill atmosphere,” guard David DeCastro said. “It’s a little different. But, at the end of day, none of that matters. We got to win football games. You can talk about atmosphere and blah blah blah, but, if we don’t win, people aren’t going to care.”

As far as filling the holes left by their former superstar playmakers, James Conner proved last year that the Steelers are just fine at running back, as he piled up 1,470 yards from scrimmage and 13 scores in just 13 games.

The wide receiver position is a bit more dicey. JuJu Smith-Schuster is clearly a star, but there are some unsure options behind him. New signing Donte Moncrief is coming off a 668-yard, three-touchdown campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while James Washington was disappointing as a rookie last year. Getting big improvement from the latter will be important for Pittsburgh’s offense.

Defensively, the Steelers have made a handful of improvements. They signed cornerback Steven Nelson and linebacker Mark Barron in free agency, and they traded up to grab inside linebacker Devin Bush 10th overall in the draft.

All-in-all, the Steelers look to be set up for success in 2019, but it’ll be interesting to see if they can follow through after all the roster changes.

“Every year I’ve been here, the question we always have in the offseason when we prepare up to this point, you have so much talent, so many great players, this is the year you’re going to win the Super Bowl,” left tackle Alejandro Villanueva said. “For the first time, the question has been this offseason — you don’t have the players we all thought we were going to take to the Super Bowl, now what are you going to do?”

Then, of course, there’s the matter of their division. The Ravens have gotten better, while the quickly-improving Cleveland Browns made one of the biggest moves of the offseason by acquiring Odell Beckham Jr to go with their ultra-talented young core of Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett.

The over/under win total for the Steelers is set at nine, while the Browns are also at nine and the Ravens are at 8.5. The AFC North is going to be one of the most exciting races of the season.