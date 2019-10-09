Taken at Birth Live Stream: How to Watch the TLC Show Online

Taken at Birth, TLC’s six-part, three-night special revisits the case of Dr. Thomas J. Hicks, a who sold and/or gave away more than 200 newborn infants between the 1950s and 1960s. The series airs on TLC from October 9-11 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. If you are hoping to catch the show but do not have a cable subscription or TLC added on to your cable package, there are still plenty of ways to watch the special online. Read on for details.

The Series Explores the Circumstances Surrounding a Black Market Adoption Ring in Georgia as a Man Named Dr. Hicks Sold More Than 200 Newborn Babies Out of His Clinic

The six-hour special shares the untold stories of the “Hicks Babies,” the name given to more than 200 newborn babies illegally sold and/or given away by Dr. Thomas J. Hicks during the 1950s and 1960s. According to TLC, Dr. Hicks, a father of three who was married to a Baptist Sunday school teacher, ran his own clinic in the small, rural Georgia town of McCaysville in Southern Appalachia. There, Dr. Hicks would deliver a child and then sell it on the black market from the back door of his clinic, after telling the birth parents that the baby died.

The docu-series follows investigator Jane Blasio, who found out she was adopted when she was 5-years-old; however, the dark tale of how she was actually acquired by her adoptive parents didn’t emerge until years later. When her adoptive mother passed away, she started digging into the mysterious events surrounding her past, and uncovered how she really came to be be adopted by the family who raised her.

“I went back to McCaysville several times over 14 years gathering stories, but I still had so many questions when it came to finding my birth story. What is going to get me my answers?,” Blasio said in a clip shared by People. “And I had nothing, other than the birth certificate that said ‘Hicks Clinic.’”

A local probate judge became Blasio’s closest ally in her search to uncover the truth. “She didn’t have knowledge of what Dr. Hicks had been doing, and she did not have an allegiance to him or his family,” Blasio says. “And so she went ahead and she perused the birth certificates that he was taking to the county registrar back in the ’50s and ’60s, and found that there were an estimated 200-plus babies that had gone to Akron, Ohio, from the Hicks Clinic.”

The six-part series explores the black market adoption ring that Dr. Hicks was deeply involved in, and helps reunite some of the children who were ripped away from their birth parents with their biological families. Tune in tonight at 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT to catch the first part of Taken at Birth on TLC.

