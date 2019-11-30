Florida vs FSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 11 Florida Gators football team will host the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday as each team wraps up their SEC slate.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Florida vs FSU Preview

Florida and Florida State had byes last week. Two weeks ago, the Gators bested the Missouri Tigers 23-6 on the road to improve to 9-2 on the season and 6-2 in SEC play.

Florida kicked a pair of field and punted five times in the first half, carrying a 6-3 lead into the midway break before finding the end zone twice in the third quarter to pull away.

“We have had a couple of games like this where it’s a little slow start this season,” Florida quarterback Kyle Trask said, according to 247 Sports. “I think it’s taught our guys just to stick with it. That’s why we’re never panicking, especially in a situation like this when it’s so low-scoring at halftime.

“I’m just really proud of our guys sticking with the game plan. Eventually we got it rolling. Obviously you want to start a little faster, but it’s good to see us stick with the game plan and eventually getting it going and never panic.”

Neither team could get much going on the ground, combining for 108 rushing yards. Trask completed 23 of 35 passes for 330 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The quarterback praised head coach Dan Mullen’s play-calling after the victory.

“Like I’ve said in the past, Coach Mullen, to me, is one of the most brilliant minds in the game of college football,” Trask said, per 247 Sports. “He’s done a great job. He’s always going to play to our strengths. Obviously, if one thing’s not working, you can’t just stick with that. He’s done a great job taking stuff that’s going to make us play more efficiently and get guys in good matchups and let our athletes make plays on the ball.”

The Seminoles clinched bowl eligibility their last time out, crushing the Alabama State Hornets 49-12 at home to improve to 6-5. They’re 4-4 in conference play.

“We won’t be in a New Year’s Day bowl. But we’re going bowling,” FSU interim head coach Odell Haggins said, according to The Associated Press. “That’s something we can build on as a university. And we’re going to build on it.”

Florida State quarterback James Blackman completed 13 of 22 passes for 246 yards, 3 touchdowns, and a pick, adding 4 carries for 53 yards.

“It’s a blessing that we are bowl-eligible right now and we just are going to keep striving,” Blackman said, per The Associated Press. “We want to win out and we are going to keep going to work, working hard and putting our best foot forward and make sure we put ourselves in the best position to win out.”