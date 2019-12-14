How to Watch Army vs Navy Football Game Online Without Cable

One of college football’s oldest traditions takes centerstage on Saturday as Army and Navy clash in the 120th edition of “America’s Game” at Lincoln Financial Field.

Army vs Navy Preview

Regardless of records, when Army and Navy get together, it’s safe to say that it’s going to be a tight game. Only once since the 2010 season has the game been decided by more than a touchdown.

“It is amazing that these games continue to be incredible battles regardless of what the situations are with either team,” Army head coach Jeff Monken said.

Despite the close scores, the Black Knights have taken the last three in a row, giving the senior class at a chance at a rare sweep.

“I think it would be a tremendous source of pride for our senior class to be able to do that,” Monken said. “This senior class has meant a lot for the program and the contributions they’ve made. I know it would mean a lot to this class to complete their career with a win over Navy and the ability to go 4-0.”

Navy enters with better record at 9-2 and ranked No. 23 in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

“We had a chance to beat them last year, you know?” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo told The Washington Post. “So I always remind our guys: ‘We’re having a good season, they’re a little bit down, and that game last year could’ve gone either way. You’ve got to remember that it’s still Army. They’re still going to come out fighting and give it everything they have.’

“Going to a bowl game is always one of our top goals, but right now our only focus is to get goal number one and that is to beat Army and win back the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy.

Navy leads the all-time series 60-52-7, and if they want to improve on that record and stop the Army streak, they’ll have to stop the run. The Black Knights boast the second-ranked rushing offense in the nation, recording 311.7 rushing yards per game. The Midshipmen are the only team better, notching a whopping 360.8 yards on the ground per game.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the matchup for a second consecutive season.

“Whether he’s there or not, it’s going to be a great experience for everybody,” Army QB Kelvin Hopkins Jr. said. “Army-Navy is a special event. To have the president there, no matter what the status is or whatever is going on, it’s a treat for everybody. It’s going to be a show no matter what.”

Navy is a 10.5-point favorite for the matchup with a total of 40.5. The under is 14-2 in Army’s last 16 games against Navy.