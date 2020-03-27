How to Watch ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Online Without Cable

The fourth season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, subtitled “Family Crisis”, is premiering Friday, March 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WETV. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Family Crisis Preview

She's Back March 27! 😱💋| Mama June: From Not to Hot | Family Crisis

When we last saw the Shannon family, Mama June was in the middle of having a breakdown and the family brought in professional help to work with her. But things took a turn for the worse when June and her boyfriend, Eugene “Geno” Doak, were arrested at an Alabama gas station in March 2019. They were charged with felony possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, with Geno earning an additional domestic violence charge. In October 2019, the two pleaded not guilty. Their trial has been set for May 2020.

When the new season premiere, the episode description says, “June goes missing after her arrest. A shocking murder triggers a dangerous manhunt to save her life. Pumpkin fights to keep the family together while Jennifer is coming to tear them apart, and Alana gets an unexpected invitation.”

According to a press release from WEtv, the season as a whole will examine how “Mama June’s arrest, disappearance and illegal drug use create a crisis for her loved ones. Her family struggles to maintain hope as June battles legal problems, physical deterioration, financial hardship and suspected abuse from her partner Geno.”

Mama June: Family Crisis Season 4 🤯😱FIRST LOOK!

In the trailer, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and his new wife, Jennifer, say they think it’s time to rethink Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s custody agreement. As of the time of the airing, Honey Boo Boo’s older sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is her temporary legal guardian.

Then in the sneak peek of the premiere, the show recounts how dangerous Geno became for the family, plus how Mama June had a small stroke at one point and the doctor advised her that eventually, she’s going to have a major stroke.

“This is affecting all of us. We don’t know where Mama is, but we do still love her and no matter what, we’re still gonna do our best to fight for Mama’s life,” says Pumpkin.

The show picks up two months after the arrest, with Mama June and Geno nowhere to be seen. They haven’t been back to Georgia since the arrest two months earlier, which means this is May 2019.

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.

