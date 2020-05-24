Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 14 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 14 airs Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 14, titled ”Hard Habit to Break,” reads, “David tries to get closer to Lana. Avery says goodbye to Ash. Geoffrey finds himself caught in the middle of a sticky situation. Ed returns home. Stephanie reunites with her mom, and drama ensues when Lisa meets with Usman’s elders.”

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch 90 Day Fiancé on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

TLC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

TLC is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including TLC. It costs $20 for the first month and $30 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

David is Hoping to Propose But Lana is Still Unsure About Their Relationship

Will David Get a Chance to Propose? | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysWith time running out before he leaves Ukraine, David needs to talk to Lana about a possible engagement! Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-05-23T16:15:00Z

Warning: SOME SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

David is head-over-heels crazy about his Ukrainian beau now that they’ve finally met in person, but Lana is still unsure about their relationship. Although David wants to dive right in and propose, when he brings up the engagement during tonight’s episode of the show, Lana tells him she needs more time and that she’ll (hopefully) have an answer for him before he leaves to go back to the U.S.

“Lana and I have had a great time bowling,” he tells the producers. “It makes me feel really good that things are getting better and better. Lana and I are going to dinner and I want to do something more romantic because I only have a few days left in Ukraine so I need to talk to Lana about getting engaged before I leave.”

Despite his efforts to get closer to Lana, she doesn’t appear to be warming up to him much. He takes Lana bowling during tonight’s episode, and he tries to have her agree to kiss him if he gets a strike. She tells the cameras that she still feels like it’s too soon for physical contact, and when he invites her back to his hotel after dinner, she declines, which doesn’t sit well with David. He tells the cameras that he needs to know they can connect emotionally and physically before he brings her back to the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 14 Spoilers & Predictions

