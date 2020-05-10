Rick and Morty Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Episode 7 Online

After the amazing episode last week, Rick and Morty is back again on Adult Swim for Season 4 Episode 7. The latest episode, titled “Promortyus”, premieres Sunday, May 10, at 11:30 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. CT/11:30 p.m. PT).

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

AdultSwim.Com Is an Option if You Have a Cable Log-in

If you have a cable login, you can watch Rick and Morty’s newest episode on AdultSwim.com or the app. Unfortunately, the service doesn’t always work for live streams even that way. For example, many people trying to watch Episode 4 on AdultSwim.com got a “Video Is Missing” and the video could not be played. So if you’re trying to watch via that route, you should have a backup option ready in case it doesn’t work.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 7 Preview

Tonight’s episode is called Promortyus. The description reads: “Rick and Morty find themselves in a fight against face-hugging aliens who just happen to have an M&M’s store.”

Then there’s this description, which was shared on Twitter before the second half of Season 4 launched: “Get off my face broh.” That didn’t tell us a lot.

You can see the trailer below.

Adult Swim’s official Facebook page for Rick and Morty released this next clip below for Episode 7.

Rick and Morty did leave a few fans confused when they tweeted on Saturday afternoon that the new episode was airing that night. It looks like the tweet was in error because the new show didn’t air then and is airing at its regular time tonight at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s the schedule for the second half of the season, as shared through the show’s Twitter account.

Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6

Promortyus – “Get off my face broh” – Episode 7

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – “Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one.” (This was referred to as being Season 4 Part 2, which doesn’t make a lot of sense given the episode numbers.)

Childrick of Mort – “Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh.”

The vat of acid episode – “The one with the acid vat, broth.”

You can see a full season 4 trailer below.

Much of what we saw in the trailer for Season 4 ended up being in the amazing Season 4 Episode 6. There are a few clips related to Episode 7 in there, though. They don’t tell a lot about the episode, but they provide a few more hints to piece together about what to expect.

