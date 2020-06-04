How to Buy UFC 250: PPV Price & ESPN Plus Bundle Deal

Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer will be among the featured fights on a loaded card at UFC 250 this Saturday, which will take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The early prelims (6 p.m. ET start time) and prelims (8 p.m. ET) can both be watched on ESPN or ESPN+, while the main PPV card (10 p.m. ET) can only be bought through ESPN+. Pricing of the PPV depends on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, so here’s a full rundown of your options:

How to Buy UFC 250 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 250 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($4.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), and then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 250 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the UFC 250 PPV by itself right here. Make sure you’re logged into your ESPN+ account, then select the “Only looking for UFC 250? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Additionally, if you want the special bundle price, you can still get it even if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber. The only difference is instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 250 PPV for a total of $84.98. You can get that bundle right here:

Where to Watch UFC 250

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Nunes vs Spencer and the complete UFC 250 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 250 Preview

Featherweight and bantamweight champ Nunes will put her featherweight belt on the line against Spencer Saturday. Nunes will be chasing history: she is looking to be the first person (male or female) to defend titles in two different weight classes. Nunes has wielded both belts simultaneously

Spencer has a black belt in tae kwon do and another in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Nunes isn’t taking her challenger lightly despite being the heavy favorite. Still, the champ is confident.

“She has nothing to lose and she’s going to make me be ready for everything,” Nunes said about Spencer. “She doesn’t have that much, to be honest, and I see holes. I see these holes and I know how to take advantage. Just you watch.”

Nunes says a little confidence can go a long way, and she thinks confidence plus preparation will equal victory. “I know what I can do in there and I believe in myself. I know how to prepare to do what I have to do. A fight is a fight and you never know how things are going to go, so you have to be ready for everything and just react. I’ve done OK doing that, I think.”

Eddie Wineland and Sean ‘Sugar’ O’Malley will be another intriguing fight to watch. O’Malley is 11-0 with seven knockouts, and he’ll be taking on the savvy Wineland (24-13-1). The 25-year-old O’Malley thinks the 35-year-old vet could be the perfect stepping stone for him fight-wise.

“I think it’s a perfect next step up, next match. Beating him, he’s not one of the top, top guys right now but he’s a vet, he’s got a weird style, and I think beating him definitely shows I’m as good as I say I am. But it’s not like I’m beating someone in the top 10 right now, so I think I go out there, beat him, it shows that the hype is real, but I’ve still got a lot to prove,” O’Malley said recently.

Here is a rundown of every bout on Saturday’s UFC 250 card: