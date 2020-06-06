UFC 250 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Fights Online

Alex “Bruce Leroy” Caceres (15-12) and Chase “The Dream” Hooper (9-0-1) will highlight the UFC 250 Prelims before the main card gets underway later on Saturday evening.

UFC 250 Prelims Preview

The 31-year-old Caceres hasn’t fought since July 2019, when he defeated Steven Peterson. Caceres is 5-5 over his last 10 fights, and he recently told MMA Junkie that he’s ready to start stringing some wins together in order to improve his rankings.

“I know that I’m somewhat of a gatekeeper at the moment. I will accept my position, but I won’t be satisfied with it. I’m trying to push further every single day, but I know where I’m at this point — especially when it comes to rankings, and I guess what everyone else sees. But I know what I’m capable of. So for me, it’s a good proving ground,” he said this week.

His near year-long hiatus, he says, has provided him with an opportunity to get better. “The time off was necessary. I did try to come back a little earlier, but then this whole virus thing happened. But I’m excited to show my skill because I’ve improved a lot in the places I needed to improve and I’m quite ready,” he noted.

As for the 20-year-old Hooper, he’s young, but he is already learning to embrace his uniqueness. “I’m not just like every other fighter,” Hooper said this week. “I’m a young kid who’s not intimidating at all. But if I tried to be intimidating, it just wouldn’t be genuine. That’s just not who I am, and I think people can definitely see that … You gotta show your personality and not necessarily make that something that you think people would like … I’ve always been the weird nerdy kid, I guess. Through all my school stuff, probably 90 percent of the people I graduated with don’t even know me, and they would only know me now because of the fighting stuff.”

It will be Hooper’s second UFC Fight ever, but he’s not intimidated.

“I think that the experience gap is definitely real, but the fact is that with all that experience and all those fights in the UFC, for him it’s just another fight so he doesn’t have the same drive,” Hooper said. We’ll soon find out if he’s correct in his assumptions.

Here is a look at the Prelim bouts featured on the card:

Early Prelims

Jussier Formiga (23-7) vs. Alex Perez (23-5)

Alonzo Menifield (9-0) vs. Devin Clark (11-4)

Evan Dunham (18-8-1) vs. Herbert Burns (10-2)

Prelims