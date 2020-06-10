Mega Millions Live Stream: Watch Tonight’s June 9 Drawing Online

Tonight, June 9, is the newest jackpot drawing for Mega Millions. The lottery has a drawing every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 p.m. Eastern. Tonight’s has reached $410 million in size, making it one of the larger jackpots we’ve had in a while. Read on for details about how to live stream tonight’s Mega Millions drawing on your tablet, mobile device, or computer, including an embedded live stream that you can watch right here.

Options for Watching Online

WXXV shows the drawing live in the video below. This is recommended by Mississippi’s Official lottery website.

However, there are several additional ways to watch a live stream of the Mega Millions drawing if the one above doesn’t work for any reason. None of the sites are guaranteed to work, as the live stream depends on whether the news station decides to broadcast the drawing. But the bigger the jackpot gets, the more likely they are to broadcast the drawing live.

Your next option is to watch the video here if the above stream doesn’t work, as WSB-TV will be airing the drawing live as it happens. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia is where the actual drawing takes place. Lottery Universe recommends this as your first stop for watching the drawing online live. The link may show a previous broadcast before the lottery begins.

WGN-TV has a livestream at this link of its newscasts, which may include the drawing.

WRAL also shows videos of the drawing here, but it’s unclear if those are shown live online.

You may also be able to watch live streams on your phone via the LotteryHUB app. Download the iTunes app here and the Android app here.

You might also like to know that a channel on YouTube posts a video of every drawing online after it happens. That channel is here, and you’ll be able to watch a video of the drawing there later if you miss it when it happens. This is a great option just in case none of the live stream options work.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are now 1 in 302.6 million. On October 28, 2017, Mega Millions increased the cost of buying a ticket from $1 to $2. They increased the starting jackpot to $40 million, but because of the pandemic that starting jackpot has now been decreased back to $20 million. Jackpots are no longer guaranteed to increase by at least $5 million if no one wins, but will increased based on interest and sales.

In order to win tonight’s jackpot, you’d need to match all five white balls and the yellow Mega ball. If you match all five white numbers only, you’ll win $1 million (and more if you’re using a Mega plier option.) If you match 4 white and the yellow, you’ll win $10,000. If you match 4 white only, you’ll win $500. If you match 3 white and 1 yellow, you’ll win $200. If you match 3 white only or if you match 2 white and 1 yellow, you’ll win $10. If you match one white and one yellow, you’ll win $4. If you matched one yellow ball (which is the last number drawn), then you’ll win $2.

