How to Watch 76ers vs Nets Preseason Game Online for Free

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden will play in Brooklyn for the first time on Monday, October 3, since the Brooklyn Nets traded him last season.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBA TV, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include NBA TV and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 76ers vs Nets streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

76ers vs Nets Preseason 2022 Preview

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden doesn’t want to make a big deal about returning to Brooklyn for the first time on Monday since the Nets traded him last season.

“Nah, I mean … it’s just a preseason game,” Harden said via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

#Sixers' James Harden was asked his thoughts on heading to Brooklyn to face the #Nets in tomorrow's preseason opener. It will mark his first game there since forcing to trade to the Sixers. "Nah, I mean … it's just a preseason game." — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 2, 2022

As Heavy’s Mike Greger noted, Harden previously downplayed facing the Nets in Philadelphia last season.

“No. I’m not nervous,” Harden said via The Associated Press in March. “It’s basketball. I put the work in to go out there and just play my game and live with the results. Honestly, every game is a big game for us.”

Nonetheless, the Sixers and Nets revisit the results of a midseason trade in preseason action on Monday. The Nets will finally get a first look at Ben Simmons, who came over from the Sixers in that trade. Simmons had a falling out with the Sixers, which he addressed during J.J. Redick’s podcast during the summer.

“I think it was like, you know, I’m already dealing with a lot mentally just in life, as a lot of people do,” Simmons told Redick. “But it got to a point where, after that series, I’m getting — it’s like from the people that you’re supposed to have the support from, or that comfort from. And I wasn’t getting that, either. So it was just a lot, it was a toll on me. And then mentally, I just — it killed me. I was like, [expletive], like no energy for anything. I was in a dark place. And it took me a long time. The first thing for me was really identifying, like, OK, I gotta get right. And it’s not a physical thing. It’s mentally.”

Both the Nets and Sixers return significant talent with eyes on an Eastern Conference crown. the Nets and Sixers both fell short in last season’s Eastern Conference playoffs amid big expectations.

“Everything is basically a fresh start and a fresh canvas,” Harden said via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

For the Nets, star post player Kevin Durant wants to put the offseason drama in the review mirror. Trade rumors surrounded Durant and star guard Kyrie Irving.

“Can we move on past that at some point? I know it’s an interesting story. I know that it took up most of the offseason and drama sells, I get that, but I didn’t miss any games, I didn’t miss any practices, I’m still here,” Durant said via ESPN’s Nick Friedell.