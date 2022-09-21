How to Watch Abbott Elementary Season 2 Online for Free

Breakout hit of the 2021-2022 TV season “Abbott Elementary” is back for its sophomore season on Wednesday, September 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Preview

Hit comedy “Abbott Elementary” is back with its sophomore season after just taking home three Emmy awards for its first season: Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for creator and star Quinta Brunson, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for star Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The ABC press release for season two reads:

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

The premiere episode is titled “Development Day” and its description reads, “The teachers are back at Willard R. Abbott Public School for development week, a time to prepare for the upcoming year before the students’ first day of school. Post-breakup, Janine is determined to start the year off right and leave her problems at home. With this new outlook, she takes on organizing the faculty mixer and announces a special celebrity surprise she planned for the kids’ first day. Meanwhile, Ava runs a side hustle out of the school parking lot and Gregory, now a full-time teacher, is in over his head with the curriculum.”

Then on September 28 comes episode two, titled “Wrong Delivery.” Its description reads, “After Janine gets a look at the new charter school down the street, she becomes determined to fix up Abbott and make it just as good. As Gregory goes out of his way to avoid Barbara due to an awkward situation with his personal life, and Ava takes to the school library to host a “Shark Tank”-style pitch to decide what to do with the rest of the funds from the grant.”

The series stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Quinta Brunson serves as writer and executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions.

“Abbott Elementary” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.