Alabama vs Tennessee Live Stream: How to Watch Game for Free

No. 3 Alabama heads to Knoxville for a huge showdown against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. The Vols haven’t beaten Alabama since 2006, but this may mark their best opportunity in a while, as the offense looks unstoppable, while Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is a game-time decision.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Alabama vs Tennessee streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel ("Premium" plan).

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Alabama vs Tennessee live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan), which comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Alabama vs Tennessee live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Alabama vs Tennessee live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Alabama vs Tennessee live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Alabama vs Tennessee live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Alabama vs Tennessee Preview

The “third Saturday in October” rivalry game between the Tennessee Volunteer and Alabama Crimson Tide is usually must-see TV for college football fans and the 2022 game should be no different.

Bama is ranked No. 3 and Tennessee sits at No. 6, with the Tide having just survived a scare against Texas A&M last week. Alabama is favored in this match-up but only by a touchdown.

In his pre-game press conference, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said that this is going to be a “great game.”

“I think the players have done a pretty good job so far this week so we got a tremendous challenge against a really good team on the road. SEC game, Gameday, all the things that make great games so if you’re a great competitor you love great challenges. This is certainly going to be a great challenge for us in what we expect to be a difficult environment,” said Saban.

He added that Bama quarterback Bryce Young is still recovering from his shoulder injury he sustained during the Arkansas game two weeks ago and they’re just taking it one day at a time with him.

“Bryce continues to practice a little bit more. We’ve got him on a little bit of a pitch count just to ween him back into it and see how it goes,” said Saban. “We expect him to do even a little more tomorrow. That’s all I really have to say about that.”

In his own pre-game press conference, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said he likes his team’s preparation this week for what will be a very big game.

“I think there has to be consistent nature in the way that you approach every day inside of your building,” said Heupel. “The big games, there is more media attention, there might be more noise as the week continues to go on. But your approach and your preparation and your practice habits have to be really consistent. Otherwise your performance is going to be vary extremely, up and down. This group continues to get better in the way that we approach everything. You guys heard me say it last week. We’ve continued to practice better. They enjoy practicing. Good teams get better throughout the course of the week. I like the approach and what we’ve done so far this week.”

He also said he hopes his players enjoy hosting ESPN’s College Game Day.

“There has been a lot of work that has gone on from our staff and our players to be able to play in games like this that matter, from the outside, you know what I mean? That have this type of attention. You should enjoy Vol Walk. There’s not a better pregame experience in all of college football than that,” said Heupel.

He continued, “The energy inside of our stadium when you’re running through the ’T’, you better enjoy that moment. Now, when the ball is kicked off, it’s 11-on-11. You’ve got to reset. You’ve got to be focused on doing your job at a really high level. On the sidelines, you’ve got to be able to take adjustments and go execute them. But yeah, for a brief second, you can enjoy the buildup and the lead-up to kickoff. I think our players have handled it really in a pretty good way this year.”

The Alabama vs Tennessee game kicks off Saturday, October 15 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.