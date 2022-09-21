How to Watch The Amazing Race Season 34 Online for Free

Long-running reality TV series “The Amazing Race” returns for its 34th season on Wednesday, September 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of each option and how you can watch “The Amazing Race” streaming live online:

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Preview

The Amazing Race Season 34 Preview (MIXED) Host Phil Keoghan gives a behind-the-scenes look at the all-new teams and twists featured in the 34th season of THE AMAZING RACE. For the first time ever, the series will begin outside of the U.S. in Munich, Germany, and there will be no more "non-elimination legs." THE AMAZING RACE premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21

In its 34th season, “The Amazing Race” celebrates its 400th episode as 12 new teams of two race around the world of the $1 million prize. One pair is a dating couple from “Big Brother,” Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao.

The press release for the season reads:

This season, for the first time, the 12 globe-trotting teams will begin the race outside of the United States, traveling to Munich, Germany for the starting line. The show also visits the ancient city of Petra, in Jordan, where teams will ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar-winning film “Lawrence of Arabia,” perform a Jordanian folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet. Also, for the first time in “The Amazing Race” history, there will be no non-elimination legs. With one team being eliminated at the end of every leg, it will be one of the most grueling races in the show’s history and teams will be in for a surprise when host Phil Keoghan teases a game-changing element in the first leg of the race. Other locations that teams will travel to include Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Iceland and Nashville, where the first team to cross the final finish line will be crowned the winner of “The Amazing Race” and the $1 million prize.

The teams are as follows:

Aastha Lal (33, VP of Operations) and Nina Duong (34, Director Business Dev.)

Engaged from Marina Del Ray, Calif.

Abby Garrett (24, Data Scientist) and Will Freeman (25, Accountant)

Childhood sweethearts from Birmingham, Ala.

Aubrey Ares (29, Dance Studio Owner) and David Hernandez (29, Helicopter Mechanic)

Ballroom dancers from Los Angeles, Calif.

Derek Xiao (24, Product Manager) and Claire Rehfuss (25, AI Engineer)

Reality romance from Los Angeles, Calif.

Emily Bushnell (36, Law Firm Admin) and Molly Sinert (36, Healthcare Admin)

Long-lost twins from Ardmore, Pa. and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., respectively.

Glenda (41, Insurance Underwriter) and Lumumba Roberts (41, Middle School Teacher)

Newlyweds from Norcross, Ga.

Luis Colon (34, Firefighter) and Michelle Burgos (34, Dancer)

Married from Miami, Fla.

Linton (50, Assistant Principal) and Sharik Atkinson (23, Masters Student)

Father and daughter from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Marcus (38, Army Tank Commander) and Michael Craig (30, Air Force Fighter Pilot)

Military brothers from Richmond Hill, Ga. and Alamogordo, N.M., respectively.

Quinton Peron (29, Choreographer) and Mattie Lynch (27, Dance Coach)

Former Rams cheerleaders from Pasadena, Calif. and Vista, Calif, respectively.

Tim Mann (40, Probation Officer) and Rex Ryan (59, ESPN Analyst)

Golf buddies from Brentwood, Tenn.

Rich Kuo (32, Life Coach) and Dom Jones (35, Gym Owner)

Motivational speakers from Huntington Beach, Calif.

“The Amazing Race” returns for its 34th season on Wednesday, September 21 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.